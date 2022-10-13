Selectboards in Hardwick, Walden, Groton, Peacham, Ryegate and Walden have allocated $328,050 in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward building additional high-speed broadband infrastructure within their communities.
The funds from the five Caledonia County towns will be matched by both NEK Broadband and the Vermont Community Broadband Board, netting a combined total of $984,150 to speed up construction of initial infrastructure.
NEK Broadband expects to bring new high-speed internet to portions of 90 percent of the towns in the Northeast Kingdom over the next two years.
“This milestone of town participation could not have been possible without the support and engagement provided by our board members in these towns,” Christa Shute, executive director of NEK Broadband, said.
NEK Broadband’s American Rescue Plan Act program has given towns the ability to invest in adding additional miles of fiber on some side roads at the same time as the underlying infrastructure is being built, saving time and money.
Walden contributed $40,000 to help build an equipment cabinet. Initial service will include much of Route 15 in town plus some adjacent roads. It’ll reach 168 addresses, 54 of which are without broadband internet.
The Hardwick contribution is the largest at $139,500. The contribution will reach four underserved areas in rural parts of Hardwick, covering 114 addresses without broadband internet, and 162 total addresses.
In May the state awarded NEK Broadband a $16 million construction grant, and another $5 million was added to the grant July. The organization had already received $8.25 million to support material purchases to deliver its fiber optic cable-based internet to residents and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom and Wolcott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.