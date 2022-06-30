A great turnout, generous sponsors and fabulous weather added up to a successful fundraiser at the Johnson SkatePark June 4. DJ Raf spun tunes while MC Joey Handy directed contests and raffle.
T-shirts with the SkatePark logo sold like hotcakes, and everyone enjoyed food and beverages provided by various sponsors.
Ethan Peters, Christian Rutkowski and Will Mosley shared top place for best trick contest. Scary Mary Levasseur won the women’s mini-ramp contest, and Will Mosley won the men’s contest. Christian Rutkowski won the game of S.K.A.T.E.
These riders, plus second- and third-place winners, rode off with serious prizes from donors.
With so many prizes, gifts and free food, there was truly something for everyone. Park crew Kayla Handy, Joey Handy and Ian Hutchins reached out to the whole northern Vermont skating community to create this event.
Park organizers are raising money to add a halfpipe to the concrete bowl. Part of that effort is the sale of park T-shirts, which will be available locally and at Tuesday Night Live.
Plans for the concrete addition are displayed at the park and Johnson town offices.
If you want to buy a T-shirt or donate funds (or a prize for our next raffle) contact Casey Romero at casey@pshift.com, or recreation coordinator Lisa Crews at tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
The link is at bit.ly/3bbudKL.
