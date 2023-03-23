Hikers and climbers can help nesting peregrine falcons

Hikers and climbers can help nesting peregrine falcons by avoiding several Vermont cliff areas this spring and early summer.

 Photo by Tom Rogers

Two prominent cliff sites on the Green Mountain National Forest’s Rochester and Middlebury ranger districts are once again temporarily closed to protect critical nesting habitat for peregrine falcons.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 15, the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area in Rochester are closed until Aug. 1. Falcons are already migrating back to Vermont to their nesting sites, and the closure of these areas as well as their cliff access trails prevents disturbance to the falcons while they nest and raise their young.

