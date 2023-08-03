In the past year, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center helped hundreds of survivors of domestic or sexual violence, and its hotline continued to ring day in and day out — a gentle, helpful voice on the other end of a sometimes-desperate phone call.
Last week, the organization threw itself a party, welcoming 40 people — staff and board members, partnering organizations, community members and legislators — to a barbecue dinner at Stowe Cider that doubled as its annual meeting.
According to executive director Becky Gonyea, the organization, which is part of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, hasn’t fully gathered all its 2023 data but she said it received at least 1,000 phone calls to its hotline in the past year.
As far as other numbers, Clarina served approximately 400 survivors, provided court advocacy for more than 150 survivors, and provided shelter for 51 people — 36 adults and 15 children — for a total of 2,568 bed nights.
At last week’s annual meeting, Gonyea recognized the board and staff who were present and thanked them with gifts. She acknowledged that there were staff who were unable to make it due to the recent flooding but noted everyone’s “remarkable commitment.”
Even though half the small staff was directly affected by the flood, Clarina’s services were never interrupted, she said.
Current board president Maggie Macdonald thanked outgoing board member Sarah Henshaw for her six years on the board, which also included a stint as board president.
During the event Clarina collected $400 for the Johnson Health Center, whose building was devastated by the flood, and representatives from community partners Lamoille Community House, Lamoille Health Partners and North Central Vermont Recovery Center spoke about how their organizations collaborate with Clarina and the impact that it has on the community.
“Clarina has been amazing in helping to support our patients,” Greg Stefanski of Lamoille Health Partners said. “Whenever we have a need, they are willing to come out to the office and be available for the patient while they are here for their medical appointment. Often, we are unable to discuss Clarina’s services with patients ahead of time due to safety concerns and Clarina is willing to be here just in case there is a need.”
Following the panel, Gonyea shared some highlights over 42 years of service to the community: improving access to their services for underserved populations, including LGBTQ survivors and survivors of color; expanding the organization’s outreach efforts with a new outreach position; a new heating system and roof at their shelter made possible with state incentives and grants, the support of a private donor, and Three Mountain Roofing.
Gonyea said she was particularly proud of the organization’s efforts to attract and retain qualified staff by making significant investments in salary increases and benefits.
“The organization ended the fiscal year in a strong financial position, thanks to committed donors, successful fundraising events and strong business partnerships,” Gonyea said.
