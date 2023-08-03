Clarina Howard Nichols Center

At last week’s annual meeting, executive director Becky Gonyea recognized the board and staff who were present and thanked them with gifts.

 Courtesy photo

In the past year, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center helped hundreds of survivors of domestic or sexual violence, and its hotline continued to ring day in and day out — a gentle, helpful voice on the other end of a sometimes-desperate phone call.

Last week, the organization threw itself a party, welcoming 40 people — staff and board members, partnering organizations, community members and legislators — to a barbecue dinner at Stowe Cider that doubled as its annual meeting.

