The Clarina Howard Nichols Center turned 40 years old in June, and its director is hard put to estimate just how many people the center has served over those four decades.
At the center’s annual meeting, held July 20 at Lake Elmore, executive director Becky Gonyea said the center served around 400 people a year in recent years.
“That’s thousands and thousands and thousands of survivors,” Gonyea said. “It’s a pretty significant impact over these years. Unfortunately, our work is not done, and we’ll probably be around another 40.”
During the July 20 gathering, Anne Smith, director of training and leadership development for the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, gave a rundown of legislative activity from the past session that was relevant to Clarina and other partners within the network.
The big one is H.183, a bill that defines consent to sexual activity as “affirmative, unambiguous and voluntary,” and clarifies that people who are physically unable to resist a sexual act or mentally capable of understanding it, or who are asleep, unconscious or substantially impaired by substances, cannot provide their consent.
“What it really did was put some language that is clearer for prosecutors to establish intent for consent, especially when there are drugs or alcohol involved, which is often the case,” Smith said.
She said the bill also provides annual data about sexual violence cases, so if cases fall out of the criminal justice process, “we’ll have a sense of where that’s happening, so that we can respond accordingly.”
Smith said the consent law also establishes an intercollegiate prevention council, something that evolved after University of Vermont students demonstrated for better response and services for survivors of sexual violence. She said there is hope the council will make recommendations for a Good Samaritan law, which would allow someone protection from crimes — such as underage drinking or the like — so they could report a sexual assault.
There were also laws passed regarding access to menstrual products. One law requires schools to provide free access to the products to anyone over the age of eight. And another eliminates the luxury tax on menstrual products.
“Nobody’s looking to pay for that luxury; it doesn’t feel like a luxury to us,” Smith said to laughter.
Related to domestic and sexual violence is a law that eliminates the so-called “gay panic defense,” in which a defendant could claim a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity made the defendant’s actions — even murder — justifiable.
The past year has been a relatively flush one for funding, both for Clarina and for the Vermont Network — Smith gave Rep. Dave Yacovone, D-Morristown, a shoutout for helping funnel money the network’s way, the first time the organization’s funding has not been flat since 2008.
Clarina received a $175,000 grant from the Vermont Housing Conservation Board, as part of the federal CARES act. With that, staff were able to renovate the shelter’s bathrooms and bedrooms and add one of each, bringing the total number of bedrooms to seven.
“It’s a place we’re proud of, and I think survivors feel safe and comfortable and respected and valued when they come and stay with us,” Gonyea said.
The organization was one of six chosen by the Spruce Peak Cares initiative, which raised $100,000 and split it evenly among six area organizations — Clarina, Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, the United Way of Lamoille County, North Country Animal League, The Current (formerly Helen Day Art Center) and the Vermont Foodbank.
Clarina was also one of five organizations statewide to split $50,000 from the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, which was divided out proportionately based on a vote of the credit union’s members. Clarina received the most votes of the five finalists — there were 40-50 applicants, Gonyea said — and received $11,150.
“Yes, the money is phenomenal, and yes, we can use it,” she said. “But really, for me, it is the recognition. It’s the belief that our work is so important to give to it and recognize that.”
