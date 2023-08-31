Circus Smirkus’ 2023 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Circus” is an impressive production featuring thirty circus performers who are all high school students. Even more impressive is that this troupe of youngsters toured throughout the northeast, performing over 60 shows in some 23 “cities” throughout the summer, after a mere three weeks of rehearsals.
William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” might be the most performed piece of theater in the world, and it’s been applied to nearly every performance medium you can imagine. Some view “Midsummer” as too frequently produced. But for a performance like this that blends theater, dance, movement and spectacle, it’s a natural fit to engage kids and adults in a fabulous fantasy world where the possibilities are endless.
The beauty of “Midsummer” is that so many people know at least a little of the plot, and little time needs to be expended explaining the whole story. Instead, that time can be spent showing off the performers’ talents while they dazzle you with their circus wizardry.
So it goes with this production. The only lines we are meant to hear are opening and closing monologs from Puck, the mischievous creature who largely drives the plot. Smirkus has found a sufficiently magnetic talent in Frederick Buford to awe the audience in the titular role.
The show begins with a typically elaborate flourish. But things quickly settle and ease you into the spectacle, saving the big wows for later. The audience gets a broad taste of a world featuring juggling, tumbling and acrobatics with Puck playing the role of ringmaster.
The audience is quickly carried into the story with the King and Queen of the fairies making their entrance and sharing a whimsical duet on unicycles.
Next, it’s the young lovers' turn to present. The humans are bent to the mercy of Puck’s plotting and magic, destined to fall into every trap he’s set for them. For their part, they are the aerialists of the show, flying on trapeze and ropes and dangling fabric. How apt to have the flittering and frolicking interactions of the young lovers played in a high-flying fashion.
Then, of course, out come the mechanicals. Who else could they be but the clowns? The “play within a play” is a hallmark of the production and this one doesn’t disappoint. Rather than rehearsing for a staged production, the clowns are filming a sort of wild melodrama to be “played” for the audience later in the show. When the film later “plays” for us, it’s tons of fun and features classic physical clowning comedy to great comedic effect. It’s a gut-busting highlight of the production.
As the show cruises along, the spectacle only builds to what will be its ultimate fever pitch. One of the best sections of action is the many fairies performing stunts and tricks for the fairy Queen and Donkey/Bottom watching on. We see all manner of aerials, juggling, tumbling and even contortionists that will simultaneously amaze you and make you feel a little queasy too.
Troup veteran Eva Lou Rhinelander is a standout at these eye-popping tricks. Even as we move beyond this display, the action continues its breakneck pace bringing more and more performers on the stage with an ever-increasing one-upmanship that left my five-year-old saying “what are they going to do next!?”
Everything about the atmosphere is wonderful, from the popping band to the intimate tent that leaves seldom a bad seat in the house. The lighting, scenery, and props all do their part in adding to the showcase of spectacle. Though, the costumes are the best production element here, both functional for the myriad movements required and style for the fun and frivolity of the fairy world. The only caveat here is that it’s a big world of sound and light. If you attend with little ones, especially those with sensory issues, it’s best to be prepared.
It's all an impressive display and frankly, one of the most fun shows I have been to in a while. The performers couldn’t have asked for a better audience, kids and adults alike clapping, cheering and hanging on their every move to the very end. My three- and five-year-olds, seldom able to sit through an eighty-minute Disney film, were on the edge of their seats. This might be the perfect way to introduce a young person to the magic of live performance. They’ll be talking about clowns and contortionists for days.
Sadly, the 2023 Big Top Tour has concluded. But rest assured, Circus Smirkus will return in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.