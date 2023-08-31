Circus Smirkus’ 2023 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Circus” is an impressive production featuring thirty circus performers who are all high school students. Even more impressive is that this troupe of youngsters toured throughout the northeast, performing over 60 shows in some 23 “cities” throughout the summer, after a mere three weeks of rehearsals.

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” might be the most performed piece of theater in the world, and it’s been applied to nearly every performance medium you can imagine. Some view “Midsummer” as too frequently produced. But for a performance like this that blends theater, dance, movement and spectacle, it’s a natural fit to engage kids and adults in a fabulous fantasy world where the possibilities are endless.

