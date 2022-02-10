Chris Wiltshire

Age: 52
Day job: Electronic medical record administrator, project coordinator.
Other boards: Morristown Development Review Board.
• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?
Thoughtful growth and stabilization plans that support local business, housing, arts, entertainment, green space, schools, tourism, agriculture and our natural resources. Balancing development: housing, small business and industry. Knowing what our capacities are in relation to our essential services, such as police, fire, EMS, mental health and schools. Increasing community involvement and participation with local boards. More diversity, and at times, more civility and respect are needed at these meetings. We need to recognize and cherish our resources and properly allocate and manage them so we can be self-sufficient (where we can) for years to come. We also need to partner and create and maintain relationships with surrounding communities to better leverage and maximize our collective resources and services.
• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
Residential development projects have increased dramatically in the last five years. I believe and assume developers are responding to the supply and demand dynamic specific to housing needs. Increasing the tax base to the town and having more people to patronize local businesses is a good thing. But there needs to be a balance. Perhaps there are some studies and data on our current town’s infrastructure capacity. I think we are at a place where we really need to know the functional capacities — related to population and demographic numbers — for police, fire, EMS, mental health and schools. If these studies exist, those findings would be a good response to the scrutiny mentioned. If not, I believe it is a priority to ask these questions and get some data. Final thought: Most of the residential development being talked about is clustered. New construction is generally quite efficient. Taking up less of a footprint on our land by clustering and the inherent efficiencies gained as a result of new construction is a good thing for our environment.
• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?
I do agree with the current selectboard’s decision. My perception is the town administrator model, by definition, results in more of a team dynamic and allows the selectboard to govern based on feedback and input of the citizenry — and are held responsible for those decisions by way of being elected. Whereas, a town manager would solely have much more control over local departments.
• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?
I have spoken about this as part of my campaign as well as offering public input. Town government needs to and is responsible for getting to folks where they are. We need to mail out ballots for all elections including return postage. It costs money, but we need to find the funds to make this happen and just put a line in future town budgets to account for this. Balancing the cost to do this versus the benefit of supporting a democracy the best we can — I can easily justify this notion. At a recent selectboard meeting a decision was made to not include return postage on ballots being mailed out. Comparison was made to the last public ballots that were mailed out with return postage and that those ballots contained “hot topics” justifying return postage. I argue annual town meeting elections, approving a budget and three selectboard seats up for election deserve the same consideration. Second, folks are busy. Things are generally chaotic. I live in a professional world of ever-changing information and data. Control of documentation — ordinances, bylaws, agendas, minutes — is a real thing and due diligence needs to be in place. There needs to be a single source of truth and the town “vault” and website should be that place. Popular social media and message posting services should be used to share this information to folks where they are at. We also need to educate folks the official place to get this info is the town website or in-person at the town office.
• Do you think that Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments, and do away with the village trustees structure?
This is something I am honestly trying to learn more about and would love to be part of the process to explore. Whatever solution is (or is not) decided upon, it needs to be what is best to unify the citizens of Morrisville and Morristown and not perpetuate the us and them.
