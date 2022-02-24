Charles Gallanter

Age: 72

Day Job: Former registered professional engineer and certified welder. Owner and general manager of a steel fabricating and erecting company. General or specialty contractor on several historically significant structures.

Other boards: Johnson Planning Commission, Johnson Broadband Committee, co-chair, Lamoille County Farm Bureau, treasurer.

• What are the three most important issues facing Johnson?

One: The long-term viability of our police, fire, EMT and nursing resources. Realizing that these are people-intensive services, they are going to cost much more in the future. Regarding police, I will lobby the state treasurer and our legislators to allow the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department to have a 20-year retirement. For EMTs, again, lobby for a state training program. As for nurses, we could potentially repurpose Northern Vermont University to train them and then we must retain them. I’m open to solutions. The fire department is governed by the trustees. We need to anticipate its conversion from all-volunteer to at least partially professional.

The future of Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Its continuation as a liberal arts institution is doubtful. Look at the demographics, with declining enrollments statewide. Economics: cost to attend versus potential income. It’s an economic engine for the town primarily because of state transfer payments and utilization of village utilities. The selectboard needs to be mindful of developments but will have limited impact, again, other than lobbying.

For economic development, if the voters approve hiring someone with this responsibility, that person must communicate to the business community the existing subsidies and tax benefits available to businesses located in Johnson. The selectboard needs to decide whether to sell “as is” or proceed with development, even if the development is to enhance the ultimate sale value.

• Do you believe the selectboard is moving at the right pace and in the right direction in the village and town merger discussions? If not, how do you believe that should change?

The selectboard and trustees are moving at the right, deliberate pace. The issue is fraught with details and obstacles. The boards are working to clear away some of the impediments to good governance that prompted the discussion. The mechanics of merger are extremely burdensome and the costs to effect a merger are astronomical. Most benefits of a merger will accrue to the village at the expense of the town. As a selectman, I would therefore oppose a complete merger, as not in the best interest of the town.

• Do you support the proposal to withdraw Johnson Elementary School from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District?

While I support returning Johnson Elementary to local governance, the vote is an exercise in futility. To exit the unified district requires the consent of the other members. Can one reasonably expect Hyde Park to forgo having Johnsonians pay for its brand-new elementary school?

• What issues do you see facing Johnson in the future that the town should begin to look ahead toward now?

While we presently have sufficient police, fire, EMT and nursing staff available, see the most important issue in question one above.