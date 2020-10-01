The Morristown selectboard has approved yet another slate of changes to its zoning bylaws.
And more are on the way.
Changes to the town’s zoning bylaws went into effect after the board’s Sept. 21 meeting. Morristown typically updates its zoning bylaws every year, but some extra fixes above and beyond those annual changes are already in the works.
Among them is the possibility of rezoning the area around Fairwood Parkway from medium- to low-density residential.
“It got missed in previous zoning changes,” Dan Lindley, town administrator, said, adding town leaders “thought we should move a little faster.”
Residents of the area voiced concerns about what’s allowed in medium-density residential areas at the board’s first meeting of the month, on Sept. 8.
To allay those concerns, the board has directed Zoning Administrator and Planning Director Todd Thomas to fast-track the proposed change to that area and a few other updates.
“We usually do it once a year, but we’re making an exception for these and trying to get it fixed,” Lindley said. He expects this new round of changes to the zoning bylaws will be up for approval before the board by January.
Other news
• The town is also considering a change to ordinances that would allow ATVs on some town roads. Morristown previously opened a portion of one road, Silver Ridge Road, to ATVs to allow for drivers in neighboring Hyde Park the opportunity to access gas stations along Route 15.
Now, Lindley said the town is planning to draft an ordinance that, if approved, would allow ATVs on a section of roads on the western side of town that could include the area of Mud City Loop and Cadys Falls, thereby giving people driving ATVs access to a portion of the village.
“They’d be allowed to come into the village via Bridge and Brooklyn,” Lindley said, with the likely cutoff being the area of Upper and Lower Main streets.
He expects Morristown’s police department will help draft the new ordinance, and emphasized that that’s all the proposal is right now, a draft.
“None of that is approved yet,” he said, and likely wont be now until next spring or summer with ATV season now winding down.
• The board approved the hire of Nathan Wolfe as a full-time, permanent police officer with the Morristown Police Department. Wolfe, who has been with the department for over a year, served out his probationary period.
• The board accepted Pope Meadow Drive, located just off Route 12, as a new town highway.
• The board also approved a name, Blicky-Wig Drive, for a private road off Randolph Road, near the town line with Stowe.
• The highway department has completed the move of its village garage from Maple Street to its new home on Old Creamery Road. The village highway department has signed a five-year lease for its new abode.
• At its meeting in early September, the board approved adding Peter Kourkoulis as a member of the Morristown Emergency Medical Services Department. Kourkoulis already works for the town highway department and will now volunteer for Morristown EMS.
• The board voted to disband the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that previously existed around Trombley Hill Road. That district was formed in 2014 to help pay for infrastructure improvements in that area, Lindley said, but plans by the village for that portion of town have changed since then, making the district unnecessary.
“The village and town were discussing developing it into an industrial park,” Lindley said. “But now there are no current plans to do that.”
• During its Sept. 8 meeting, the board voted to sell a piece of property called the Beeman lot, located just off Elmore Street, to adjoining landowner Steve Leach for $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.