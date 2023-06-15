The Community College of Vermont held its graduation ceremony June 3 at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House.
More than 450 students received associate degrees. Students representing all 14 Vermont counties graduated, along with students from 18 states and 6 countries. The youngest graduates are 18 and the oldest is 68. Also among the graduates are 37 veteran and military-connected students.
The keynote address was delivered by Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies, a Vermont-based company working to electrify aviation. There’s no manual for life after graduation, Clark told the graduates, urging them to pick a vision and work toward that vision with conviction.
“Just show up,” he said. “Your experiences will be pushed into an algorithm that you didn’t even know was in your head…You’ll certainly use the experiences here to help you achieve your vision. Start making progress toward your vision now and do it with your blinders off and an open mind.”
Bob and Lois Frey were presented with the Community Service Award. Longtime friends of the College who are active volunteers in their home community of Johnson, the Freys support CCV students through an endowed scholarship memorializing their daughter, CCV alumna Jennifer Frey.
Faculty members Mary Ann Boyd, Stephanie Bush, and Lou Colasanti received Teaching Excellence Awards.
