CCV graduation 2023

U.S. Army veteran Wolf Whitney, far right, was among the Community College of Vermont students who attended the Morrisville campus.

 Courtesy photo

The Community College of Vermont held its graduation ceremony June 3 at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House.

More than 450 students received associate degrees. Students representing all 14 Vermont counties graduated, along with students from 18 states and 6 countries. The youngest graduates are 18 and the oldest is 68. Also among the graduates are 37 veteran and military-connected students.

