With Vermont schools shut down since March 18, remote learning has become the new normal, at least until the end of the school year.
That has caused a problem with families that don’t have access to internet. Enter Capstone Community Action, which is partnering with Lamoille South schools to provide 50 cellphones with Wi-Fi hot spots — along with the usual talk, text and data capabilities — for families without high-speed internet access. The pilot may be expanded in the coming weeks and months if successful.
“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is critical for all of our students right now as they continue their learning remotely,” superintendent Tracy Wrend said this week. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these Wi-Fi hotspots to families in need throughout LSUU to ensure that student learning can stay on track during this challenging time.”
“Students will get connected to their classes, teachers, and fellow students, and families will get connected to supports and services in the community,” said Greg Stefanski, Capstone Community Action Lamoille area manager. “During this time, a phone and internet connection is the lifeline for all of us.”
Students and their teachers aren’t the only ones transitioning to remote communications. On Monday, the Lamoille South school board held its first remote meeting, with more than 20 people calling in via Zoom and/or phone.
Wrend, in a distance learning update to the board, said all students already had “one-to-one devices” to communicate with teachers, do homework and projects and quizzes.
“Targeted supports” for kids and learning will be a challenge as faculty, staff and families adjust to distance learning, she said.
“Not every family needs supports, and not every family who needs supports needs the same kind,” Wrend said.
Technical education provided at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center is another hurdle. While students in the digital media program are relatively easily able to work remotely, and culinary students can work on their measurements at home, more hands-on things like carpentry and auto repair are tougher.
Wrend said everyone understands that remote learning is a lot for families to take on, especially as parents and caretakers are adjusting to lost jobs or other livelihood.
“It’s OK,” she said. “We’re going to work with that.”
Wrend said there has been a failed attempt at “Zoombombing,” where pranksters — or those with more nefarious goals — break into teleconference meetings with any range of disruptive materials, from pornography to racial epithets.
“Our safeguards protected against that,” Wrend said.
‘Flying blind’ with finances
Talk at Monday’s school board meeting also turned to finances, something of an increasingly unknown variable as the pandemic drags on.
Wrend said the state is predicting “significant revenue shortfalls in all state funds” and there are concerns about people and businesses not being able to pay their taxes. That’s estimated at $39.5 million — and could double before the crisis is over — “for this current year right now,” she said, gesticulating with every word for emphasis.
And that doesn’t even get into next year’s budget, which was approved on Town Meeting Day.
“We are definitely flying blind for FY21,” Wrend said.
For now, the district is approving only “essential” expenses, paying all of the employees through the rest of the year, but slowing hiring for vacancies. And negotiation meetings have been temporarily suspended.
Other business
• With schools out of session since March 18, it may be hard to believe that next week is the scheduled April break, and it’s still happening. Wrend said the district is obligated by statute to follow its regional vacation calendar. Board member Tiffany Donza said now “may be not the best time to take a break,” especially with teens having a week “of no structure” without their remote learning plans. But Wrend pointed out that school staff also needs “some time to decompress, organize” and otherwise regroup to figure out remote learning for the rest of the year.
• As of Monday, Lamoille South has prohibited people from using any of the athletic facilities at the schools in Elmore, Morristown or Stowe, including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, cross-country trails, athletic fields and the track at Peoples Academy. There had been reports of youth gathering to play ball, in violation of the governor’s stay-home order.
Wrend said local police have been notified and can “assist with education and redirection” if anyone is seen on school grounds. She said she wouldn’t consider it trespassing, at least not now, unless it gets out of hand.
“I hope it doesn’t come to that,” she said.