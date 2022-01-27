The question of whether retail cannabis will be allowed in the town of Cambridge will be up for a vote in March, whether the selectboard likes it or not.
Mark Schwartz, a private investigator and town resident, presented a petition with the signatures of over 5 percent of the town’s registered voters, which forces the question onto the March Town Meeting Day ballot after the Cambridge Selectboard signaled its unwillingness to do so.
While some selectboard members argued at a Jan. 18 meeting that the state’s Cannabis Control Board was still hammering out additional rules for retail cannabis and there was not enough information available for voters to make an informed decision, Schwartz argued that residents had a right to vote in a timely way.
“I just thought it was important enough that people should vote on it and that not giving people the ability to even vote on something that just seemed a little draconian,” Schwartz said. “It just didn’t settle well with me.”
Schwartz also argued that Cambridge is a tourist town with Smugglers’ Notch Resort as its primary attraction and that tourists looking to purchase cannabis products will simply purchase it elsewhere before consuming it in the town.
The selectboard previously planned to slow walk the question of cannabis and asked planning commission member Chris Preston to begin discussions around the issue.
Prior to Schwartz’s petition, it seemed unlikely that Cambridge would allow retail cannabis shops to operate in the first year that licenses will be issued by the state.
Now the question will be up to voters to decide.
Johnson, Morristown and Waterbury have already approved the sale of marijuana. Notably, Stowe will not put the question up for a vote this year.
The town plans to hold an informational meeting prior to March and Schwartz agreed to attend to help explain the article he’s forced onto the ballot.
