The search for the next superintendent of the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union has rounded the turn and is headed for the home stretch.
Superintendent Adam Rosenberg announced his resignation at the beginning of the year, saying his last day will be June 30. He cited personal reasons for his departure.
Heather Freeman, the supervisory union’s co-director of school transformation and a member of the search committee tasked with hiring Rosenberg’s replacement, said the search process started late but she is confident in being able to hire a new leader to start July 1. Rosenberg recused himself from the hiring process.
This week and perhaps next, a group of semifinalists will be interviewed, with the goal of winnowing down the applicant pool to one or more finalists. The district in February hired a consultant from the Vermont School Boards Association to oversee the application and initial interview process, budgeting $8,500-$10,000 for the help.
Freeman said the committee was not in charge of receiving or reviewing applications, so she is not sure how many people applied.
“I absolutely feel there are good candidates in the mix,” she said.
The 16-person search committee is comprised of supervisory union board members, central office workers, school principals, teachers and support staff and members of the community.
“It’s a large group, but it’s indicative that we want all stakeholders to be involved, especially community members, which is a big plus in my mind,” Freeman said.
Rosenberg, who started the job in 2019, announced his resignation to the supervisory union board Jan. 1 and later told the executive board it was for “totally personal reasons.”
He said his family has lived in Bangor, Maine, during the pandemic — while he rents an apartment in Morrisville — and the inability to see them as much as he would like simply got to be too much. He said it was particularly hard when the state was restricting travel to and from “red counties” during the height of the pandemic, and any visit would require both he and his wife to have to quarantine for two weeks.
He emphasized in a Jan. 11 executive board meeting that his decision had nothing to do with anything at Orleans Southwest, saying it “has been a dream” working in the district.
“Upon my first visit in March of 2019, I realized OSSU was a special place,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “People here are dedicated to nurturing and supporting a type of learning that I have been passionate about — learning that puts kids in the driver’s seat of the process and, rather than limiting their journey to the school building, opens up their communities to meaningful engagement and enrichment.”
