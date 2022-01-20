People seeking election to local offices can put away the pens and stop collecting signatures after Gov. Phil Scott signed emergency legislation waiving the requirement to go out and collect signatures for their candidacy. He signed the legislation moments before this paper went to press.
Candidates for local offices, including town selectboards and school boards, have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 to declare their candidacy. As of press deadline, Gov. Phil Scott had not signed S.223, which waives the signature-gathering requirement for petitions.
Here are the selectboard and school board seats that are up for grabs at Town Meeting Day in March.
Cambridge
Two selectboard seats are open in the town of Cambridge this March, including the three-year seat Jeff Coslett currently occupies. Coslett took the seat after a special election was held following the abrupt departure of Dana Sweet. Coslett may potentially have to defend this seat after occupying it for less than a year should anyone challenge him.
The two-year seat currently occupied by Cody Marsh is also up this year, though no one has yet filed with the town to challenge either seat.
The town clerk position opened after Mark Schilling recently announced he will decline to run again for the position of town clerk, which also contains treasurer duties.
Discussion among the selectboard about possibly making this an appointed position has not yet materialized in any action.
Elmore
There is one seat open on the selectboard and the incumbent doesn’t want it.
Rob Wills has decided against running again, according to town clerk Sharon Draper.
Hyde Park
There might be one incumbent running for one of the two open seats on the selectboard, or there might be zero. It depends on what the governor does with the petition requirement.
Roland Boivin said he’s considering running again for his open two-year term, but he likely won’t if he must go out and gather signatures. He said he already doesn’t feel comfortable going out much in the middle of the pandemic, and certainly isn’t keen on walking up to people’s doors and asking them to sign a petition.
As for Dave Gagnier, his answer was …
“Simple. No,” he said laughing.
Gagnier said when he ran last year to fill out the remaining year of Roger Barry’s three-year term, he did it more as a service to the community he’s served in other ways for decades. He said he knew all along he wouldn’t re-up this year.
Johnson
Two seats are open on the town of Johnson’s selectboard this March.
Nat Kinney is declining to run after 10 years on the board, leaving open his two-year seat.
Michael Dunham announced just this week that he would not run again after six years in his three-year seat.
So far, the town has only received a petition from Charles Gallanter, who has also served on the town’s planning commission, for Kinney’s two-year seat.
In the village of Johnson, B.J. Putvain and Steve Hatfield’s seats are up this year. Petitions to challenge these seats are due to the village by Feb. 28.
After his decade of experience, Kinney’s advice for anyone looking to serve at the local level?
“The most important thing is to listen with an open mind,” he said.
Lamoille North
Seven seats are open on the Lamoille North Supervisory District school board.
Stephanie Sweet of Belvidere and Laura Miller of Cambridge both have three-year seats up.
Tina Lowe and Lisa Barry of Hyde Park — both three-year seats — and Chasity Fagnant’s two-year seat are all up for grabs.
Allen Audette Jr. of Johnson and Bart Bezio of Waterville both serve in seats with three-year terms.
Lamoille South
There are three seats available on the three-town Lamoille South merged school board, one each from Elmore, Stowe and Morristown, and one of them will be vacant as a longtime incumbent steps aside.
Penny Jones, the lone Elmore representative to the seven-person board, is calling it a day.
“After 20 years I have decided to step down from the board,” she emailed. “It has certainly been a ride. I’ve been through all the mergers, many controversies and a lot of really great work. I’ve met a lot of great people and many of those relationships will continue.”
The other two incumbents want to stay on board.
Morristown incumbent David Bickford is the chair of the board and will run again. So will Tiffany Donza, one of three Stowe representatives.
The voters in all three communities vote on candidates, but the candidate for each particular seat must be from that town.
Morristown
There are three seats open on the five-person selectboard and they are being sought by the people currently sitting in them.
Gary Nolan is running again for his three-year term, after getting elected in 2020 to fill out the last two years of the term after Chris Towne gave up the seat.
Judy Bickford is re-upping for another shot at her two-year seat.
And Jess Graham, who was appointed to replace Eric Dodge when his fellow board members hired him as the new town administrator, will seek formal election for the final year of that three-year term.
Stowe
Last year, then-selectboard member Morgan Nichols didn’t publicly announce her intention to step down at the end of her term, much to the consternation of at least one person who had designs on a seat but didn’t want to run against an incumbent.
This year, things are a little clearer, with both incumbents throwing their hats back into the ring. Whether that means they will be able to run again without competition remains to be seen.
Current chair Billy Adams is running again for his three-year term and Nick Donza is running again for his two-year seat.
Wolcott
Two Wolcott Selectboard seats are up in March.
The two-year seat held by Kurt Klein’s term is up, as is Richard Lee’s three-year seat.
Both are planning to run again and have received no challenges.
Other towns
Waterville will decide next week whether it will once again postpone its town meeting until June.
In Belvidere, a three-year seat on the selectboard is up as well as three-year lister and auditor positions. A town clerk, town treasurer, road commissioner, first constable, collector of delinquent taxes and town agent are all one-year terms that are up as well, all of which will be elected from the floor on March Town Meeting Day.
Jubal Durivage’s selectboard seat is up in the town of Eden and he is expected not to run for the position again. The position will be filled with a vote from the floor on March Town Meeting Day.
