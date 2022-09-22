Each debate is scheduled to last about 90 minutes. Debates will be held in-person, and will be available live and after-the-fact on Green Mountain Access TV at bit.ly/3RZkWGc.

The debates will be moderated by Tommy Gardner, news editor, Stowe Reporter/News & Citizen.

Lamoille-1

Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

Stowe High School Auditorium, Stowe

Jed Lipsky, Scott Weathers

Lamoille-Washington

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Peoples Academy Auditorium, Morrisville

Saudia LaMont, Nichole Loati, Ben Olsen, Avram Patt

Lamoille-2

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Peoples Academy Auditorium, Morrisville

Richard Bailey, Kate Donnally, Dan Noyes, Mac Teale

Editor's Note Lamoille-2 candidate responses will appear in an upcoming issue of the News & Citizen.

Send questions for consideration to news@stowereporter.com.