Each debate is scheduled to last about 90 minutes. Debates will be held in-person, and will be available live and after-the-fact on Green Mountain Access TV at bit.ly/3RZkWGc.
The debates will be moderated by Tommy Gardner, news editor, Stowe Reporter/News & Citizen.
Lamoille-1
- Oct. 12, 6 p.m.
- Stowe High School Auditorium, Stowe
- Jed Lipsky, Scott Weathers
Lamoille-Washington
- Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
- Peoples Academy Auditorium, Morrisville
- Saudia LaMont, Nichole Loati, Ben Olsen, Avram Patt
Lamoille-2
- Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Peoples Academy Auditorium, Morrisville
- Richard Bailey, Kate Donnally, Dan Noyes, Mac Teale
Send questions for consideration to news@stowereporter.com.
