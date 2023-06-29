The hula-hooping family and friends of Marjorie Ward were among the hundreds of people participating in the 21st annual Lamoille Area Cancer Network walkathon, held Saturday at Peoples Academy. The LACiNg Up For Cancer event raised $164,000 this year.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
Photo by Tommy Gardner
In addition to serving up creemees and cotton candy for donations, Tasha’s Faith Warriors raised more than $20,000 toward the cancer network’s total.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
Bobbi Reen’s dad, William, in turn shows off his snazzy shirt featuring “photos” of Bobbi.
Photo by Kristen Braley
Walkers make one of the thousands of collective laps during the 11-hour walkathon.
Lap after lap, dollar by dollar, the Lamoille Area Cancer Network held its marquee annual LACiNg Up for Cancer walk all day Saturday under rainy skies at the Peoples Academy track.
According to Kathy Demars, the event chairperson, the organizers met their goal of $150,000, and then some. As of Wednesday morning, the event had brought in $164,000.
“The weather could have been better, that doesn’t matter,” Demars said. “People didn’t care, and we all improvised all day and people kept walking and raising money.”
The annual walk — this was the 21st showing — is the single largest fundraiser for the network, which uses every last dime to support patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, to mitigate the financial burden they and their family and friends incur.
There is no overhead. There is no paid staff. There is no marketing budget.
And for an event that is centered around people living with cancer and remembering those who died from it, there are way more smiles than frowns. The tears are hard-earned, and the hugs are heartfelt.
Take enough laps and you’ll notice everyone has a story about losing someone to cancer or helping someone overcome it.
There was Bobbi Reen wearing necklaces featuring a photograph of her late husband who died of the disease, hanging out with her father who in turn wore a goofy shirt festooned with comical bug-eyed caricature photos of her.
There was a group of hula hoopers swaying their hips to the music blasting from the infield speakers, sporting hand-stenciled t-shirts in honor of Marjorie Ward.
There was Brandy Carlson, along with her son Orrin, decorating one of the “luminaries” — sand-filled paper bags with candles in them that are lit up when the sun goes down on the 11-hour LACiNg Up walk — in honor of her mother Loretta Baer, who was undergoing radiation that very day.
There was Tasha’s Faith Warriors, a large contingent of people raising money in honor of Tasha Lehouillier, who died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 30. She was Carlson’s best friend. And her supporters were not messing around — in addition to serving up creemees and cotton candy for donations, they raised more than $20,000 toward the cancer network’s total, according to Demars.
“It’s a day where it’s just all about kindness, where all the bad things that we see and hear every day just go away,” Demars said.
