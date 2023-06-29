Lap after lap, dollar by dollar, the Lamoille Area Cancer Network held its marquee annual LACiNg Up for Cancer walk all day Saturday under rainy skies at the Peoples Academy track.

According to Kathy Demars, the event chairperson, the organizers met their goal of $150,000, and then some. As of Wednesday morning, the event had brought in $164,000.

LACiNg Up for Cancer 2023

At Saturday’s annual Lamoille Area Cancer Network cancer walk, Bobbi Been shows off earrings featuring photos of her late husband, Mark Collins.

