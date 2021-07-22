Leaving Morristown and driving home this summer can be a dicey proposition, at least during the workday.
In addition to the final phases of a complete overhaul of Route 100 between Morristown and Stowe started last summer, a new project to do the same to Route 15 has begun, resulting in a line of morning traffic between the roundabouts in Hyde Park and Morristown.
Stagecoach Road in Stowe is closed to build a new bridge about 1,000 feet north of the Route 100 intersection. The project has since July 6 completely shut down through-traffic on Stagecoach, a popular bypass with drivers heading to and from Morristown — and other parts of northern Lamoille County.
That road closure leaves drivers one option — Route 100, which is simultaneously undergoing a facelift.
According to an update from Stowe officials, the demolition of the old Stagecoach Road structure was mostly complete, and the road is expected to be opened again for traffic by Aug. 27.
As drivers have seen on the LED signs along Route 100, work on that road is weather dependent, so rainy days have brought shorter commute times. Some days last week, the estimated commute time between Stowe and Morrisville went from its normal 15 minutes to as long as 50 minutes at some points, according to Google Maps estimates.
Stowe road crews began a paving project on Weeks Hill Road, with road reclamation work between Cape Cod and Alpine View roads.
The town will also be replacing culverts and improving drainage along that stretch starting next week, so drivers should expect delays and alternating one-way traffic patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.