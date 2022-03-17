In October, Selina Rooney, whose family owns the Rooney Farm in Morristown’s Mud City neighborhood, was wondering what was going to be the family’s next chapter after milk producer Horizon Organic announced it was terminating the contracts of nearly 90 farmers in the Northeast.
Now, the family just needs to worry about sprucing the place up a bit as it and dozens of more farms prepare to become members of Organic Valley, a national organic dairy distributor that has agreed to purchase milk from farms currently contracting with Horizon.
Rooney said her family had spent the past seven months preparing to find something else to do with the farm — they even purchased some Angus steer for meat production — and now they realize they can continue milking their carefully curated herd of Holsteins, Ayrshires, Jerseys, Guernseys and Norwegian Reds.
“You know how discouraged I was, and I did not have any hope whatsoever,” Rooney said this week. “Now, it’s just completely turned around. I’m still absorbing the news.”
Pulled the plug
Last August, Horizon’s parent company, the global food brand Danone, sent letters to 89 farms in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and New York, informing them it would be terminating its contracts with them in one year. The rationale was that Colorado-based Horizon needs to buy its milk in bulk and wants to reduce its carbon footprint.
More quietly, at least in these parts, milk producer Maple Hill Creamery recently announced it will sever contracts with an additional 46 organic farmers in New York.
Travis Forgues, Organic Valley’s executive vice president of farmer affairs, said the timing, while devastating for New England farmers, provided an opportunity.
Forgues said his team met with every one of the 135 farms that wanted to meet with the co-op — some of the farms have decided to get out of the milking business altogether. After an initial round of adding 10 farms around the first of the year, last week another 80 farms signed letters of intent with Organic Valley.
Although the letters of intent also provide a safety net, Forgues said he isn’t concerned about Horizon abruptly pulling the plug on the Rooneys or other farms.
“They don’t want the press. So, they’re not going to drop a farmer right now. I just can’t foresee that,” he said.
Farmer run
Forgues might not necessarily wear his muck boots into the board room, but he does when he’s out in the field. He’s familiar with the smells and sights of cow barns and pastures, and still retains that quintessential Vermont accent for words like farm and barn.
“In my heart, I’ll always be a Vermonter,” he said. “You can’t get it out of your system.”
Although now based in Wisconsin — Organic Valley’s headquarters is in Cashton — Forgues ran a dairy farm in Alburgh in the 1990s, which became the first Vermont farm to join Organic Valley. He said there were 100 farmers as part of the co-op then, and there are now 1,700.
“You have to remember: Organic Valley is the co-op that was formed by farmers that hated co-ops,” he said.
Rooney said the key difference between her relationship with Horizon and the one with Organic Valley is that the latter treats the farms as members, as opposed to a strict production-procurement arrangement.
Organic Valley’s absorption of post-Horizon farms doesn’t come without extra work for the farmers. Rooney said the cooperative’s organic standards place a much higher premium on modern practices, which means some adjustments for traditional dairy farmers.
For one, the Rooney Farm cows are milked in metal stanchions — an apparatus that locks a cow’s head in place while it is being milked. That’s a long-held dairy farm tradition, but a no-no for Organic Valley.
The other significant change is freeing the calves. Rooney said Organic Valley doesn’t allow calves to be tethered after two weeks.
Both of those changes will require some investments in the farm, but Rooney said they were improvements that needed to be done anyway. Forgues said Organic Valley will do what it can to help with the improvements for its new farmers.
“They really want the calves to be running and jumping and playing and having fun,” Rooney said. “Honestly, it really makes sense, because a happy, comfortable cow is going to give more milk.”
‘All this milk’
While Organic Valley offering to take on every one of those farms is good news for the Rooney Farm, Rooney wonders what the co-op is going to do with an organic milk market that has “really slowed” in the past few years.
“They’re going to have their work cut out trying to find a market for all this milk,” she said.
Forgues said, however, Organic Valley’s typical annual attrition rate is about 3-4 percent. When you’re dealing with 1.6 billion pounds of milk a year, that’s a 50-million-pound hole the co-op automatically can fill.
He said the timing of the Horizon and Maple Hill contract terminations came at the same time Organic Valley’s board of directors determined the cooperative had suitably weathered a rough financial period where the demand dropped out of a suddenly over-supplied milk market about eight years ago.
“There are always reasons of why things come together,” Forgues said.
Organic Valley counts a sizable number of Amish farms as members — about 43 percent of them, Forgues says — and that culture’s humble ways has influenced the co-op mindset. He said there’s a German word the Amish use, gelassenheit (gay-LA-sen-hite), which means living with humility and shunning acts of pride or gestures of opulence.
“How do you serve something bigger than yourself? That’s how we had to look at it,” he said. “We had no idea how, but we had 135 families that were going to lose their livelihoods. And no one’s picking up those farmers if it’s not someone who really has a mission to save family farms.”
Milk on the shelves
Despite pitching what sounds like overall rosy agricultural news, Forgues and Rooney both say it’s not a good time to declare victory for commodity dairy farming. For one, those 135 organic farms dropped by Horizon and Maple Hill are just the latest in a decline in family farms over the past couple of decades.
“We’re helping today,” Forgues said. “But the last thing we can have happen is for Vermont or Maine to wipe their hands and say, ‘We don’t have to worry about this anymore. Organic Valley took care of it.’”
For Rooney, that means more people need to buy organic, and more people need to buy Vermont products, and more pressure needs to be put on grocery stores to ditch Horizon and stock Organic Valley.
Forgues agreed and said it may sound odd to advocate for buying dairy products from places like the late Jack Lazor’s Butterworks Farm or the glass bottles from Earl Ransom at Strafford Creamery, which distribute their own products. But, he said, if people get into the habit of buying those hyper-local products, they can more easily be convinced that Organic Valley, despite being headquarted in Wisconsin, is also local — he said the co-op represents 19 percent Vermont organic dairy farms.
“Obviously we want to sell more Organic Valley products, because it helps continue our mission and vision,” he said. “But it’s not at the cost of Earl or Jack. It’s at the cost of corporate or factory farms.”
