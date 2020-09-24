The large campaign sign on Route 100 in Morristown is either an eyesore, a protected piece of free speech, or not a sign at all — depending on who asks.
The homemade brown and blue sign sits atop a small trailer on a patch of grass at the corner of Meadow Lane, all of it belonging to Tyler Machia, a Republican running for the Vermont House in his first election.
Jamie Brewster, of Morristown, first complained about the sign to zoning administrator Todd Thomas on Aug. 31, around the time the sign was first erected.
Added to his grievance is the way the town handled what he sees as a clear violation of zoning laws.
Brewster thinks Thomas helped the candidate circumvent town zoning laws by suggesting ways to put the sign on wheels.
Machia has since put the sign on a trailer because, due to a quirk in state transportation law, signs that otherwise wouldn’t be allowed are OK if they’re on wheels.
Or, as Thomas put it, when asked whether the sign was legal, “The sign has since been placed on wheels, which no longer makes it a sign.”
In an email exchange between Thomas and Brewster, Thomas suggested his hands were tied.
“Zoning Administrator 101 for signs says that you cannot enforce against signage on wheels. If I could, I would be chasing the signage on the tractor trailers parked at Hannaford and Price Chopper, and even the brewing trailer parked out behind Rock Art,” Thomas wrote in a Sept. 3 email. “Putting signage on wheels is the main loophole in Vermont’s sign laws.”
Brewster bristled at Thomas bemoaning loopholes while, he said, simultaneously helping some people navigate their ways through them.
Thomas, in an Aug. 31 email to Machia, suggested a local vendor who “might be able to help you out regarding a registered trailer.”
“I think it’s inconsistent and hypocritical,” Brewster said. “I don’t think someone who’s responsible for upholding the town bylaws should be aiding someone in avoiding them.”
Thomas did not answer questions about whether he had ever helped other candidates or businesses find loopholes to get around town zoning bylaws or around state laws.
This week, Brewster said he asked the town planning council and Thomas to find ways to prevent such future circumventions.
Free speech
“The larger question is whether the town ought to be able to regulate what people are displaying on their own properties, expressing themselves or their business in a way that’s respectful,” Machia said this week.
Although he has experience in campaigning, having previously worked with Milton Rep. Don Turner during Turner’s 2018 bid for lieutenant governor, he said he needs all the exposure he can get — especially this year, when the pandemic has all but ended door-to-door visits.
“I’m a first-time candidate and don’t have a lot of money and a lot of name recognition, and with COVID, it’s tough to get your name out there,” he said.
Machia said he had already researched the wheeled sign loophole, and the trailer was donated by a friend without help Thomas’s help.
Campaign finance reports filed with the Secretary of State’s office for its Sept. 1 disclosure deadline don’t show the sign as an expense, but Machia said that it will show up on the next one, due Oct. 1.
Machia estimates the signs cost about $150 and he spent about $75 on lumber — he built everything himself.
He said Brewster’s complaint was the only negative comment he has received about the sign, and he was disappointed that Brewster didn’t reach out to him personally. Instead, he said, Brewster came on to his property to take a photo of the trailer’s registration tag to email to Thomas — that’s how Machia found out Brewster had been there.
He said he doesn’t post his land, but he does have a wife and infant child, and they could have felt threatened by a stranger on their property taking photos.
Brewster this week said, “It never occurred to me that I might be in gross violation of a person’s rights as a property owner,” since the sign is in a “highly visible location.” He said he was there during the daytime, and out of sight of the Machia house.
“I most certainly would have respected his wishes,” Brewster said.
Time for change?
Brewster said his complaint about Machia’s sign isn’t about politics, but about the sheer number of signs he sees as violating Morristown’s bylaws.
And he thinks Thomas is inconsistent in enforcing them. He pointed to last December, when Thomas singled out the owner of a sporting goods store for displaying a snowboard banner, but turned a blind eye to other violations around town.
Thomas said then that he only responds to violations when he gets a complaint. He did the same with Machia, although he then offered to find a way around the town law.
“These personal interactions with Todd, along with ones I’ve discussed with others and read about in the paper, make me question whether Todd is the right person for the position of zoning administrator,” he wrote in an email last week to Thomas’s boss, town administrator Dan Lindley.
Lindley replied, “Please rest assured that I will be discussing these issues with him. The staff here has a responsibility to inspire confidence from the Morristown citizens that we are completing our tasks with impartiality.”
