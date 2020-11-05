Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho has released its training and firing schedule through December.
From Nov. 2-7, units from 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry will conduct firing drills until as late as 11 p.m.
With 2021 deployments likely, Vermont units are on the firing range more. In addition, with Fort Drum in New York on a temporary lockdown due to COVID, the Jericho training site is more active.
Direct noise complaints to the Vermont National Guard State Public Affairs office at (802) 338-3000, option 3, or ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil.
Firing schedule
Nov. 1-7: small arms, .50 caliber, 4 p.m.
Nov. 2-3: mortars, small arms, 11 p.m.
Nov. 4-5: mortars, small arms, 10 p.m.
Nov. 7: small arms, .50 caliber, 10 p.m.
Nov. 2-7: US Border Patrol Patrol, ICE, FBI, Vermont State Police, 4 p.m.
Nov. 8-14: small arms, 4 p.m.
Nov. 9: ICE, 4 p.m.
Nov. 14: .50 caliber, 9 p.m.
Nov. 13-14: Burlington police, 4 p.m.
Nov. 10, 12: Border Patrol Richford, 4 p.m.
Nov. 17, 19: Border Patrol Richford, 4 p.m.
Nov. 19-20: Essex police, 4 p.m.
Nov. 18-21: .50 caliber 10 p.m.; small arms, 4 p.m.
Dec. 3-4: small arms, 4 p.m.
Dec. 5: small arms, .50 caliber, 10 p.m.
Dec. 5: demo, 8 p.m.
Dec. 16: Vermont State Police, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.