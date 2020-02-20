It’s shaping up to be a busy town meeting day in Cambridge.
Voters in Lamoille County’s westernmost and third-largest town will consider both a $3,710,069 municipal budget proposal and a $5,564,777 budget to operate their elementary school district, vote in a host of local elections, plus the Vermont primary, and consider a number of special projects.
The town portion of Town Meeting Day will begin at 9 a.m. on March 3 in the Cambridge Memorial Gymnasium. School business will get underway at 1 p.m. at the same location.
All town and school business is conducted from the floor at town meeting other than votes on the proposed school budgets. Along with Cambridge’s $5.5 million elementary budget voters will also cast ballot votes on the Lamoille North middle and high school budget, since Cambridge sends students to Lamoille Union Middle and High School. That budget proposal comes in at roughly $13.6 million.
The polls will be open to vote on both school budgets, and in the Vermont primary, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary gym.
Municipal business
Cambridge’s municipal budget of $3.7 million is broken down into two parts: $2.2 million in general fund expenditures and roughly $1.5 million in highway spending. A total of $2.5 million out of the $3.7 will be raised by property taxes while $1.1 million will come from non-property-tax revenues.
There are a host of other items on the agenda during the town portion of Cambridge’s town meeting. Voters will be asked to create a new highway project reserve fund, which would be used for future maintenance, repair and replacement projects to town roads, bridges, culverts and ditches. The article also asks voters to transfer $130,245 from an existing bridge reserve fund into the new highway project fund.
Voters will also be asked to approve raising an additional $25,000 to place in the new highway project reserve fund, and town officials want voter approval to purchase a new fire truck for no more than $400,000. Money from an existing emergency response vehicle reserve fund will be used for part of the purchase, and some money will be borrowed and paid back over three years to cover the rest of the expense.
Voters will also need to approve the spending of money in the existing conservation reserve fund to buy 51 acres near North Cambridge Road in order to establish the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve; a separate article then asks voters to enter into a conservation easement for that new nature preserve with the Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
Voters are also being asked to support an additional $20,000 for the town’s conservation reserve fund.
A non-binding resolution seeks support for the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail no later than 2025 and voters are being asked to exempt the Cambridge Historical Society from paying property taxes on a portion of the former Sweet property for a period of 10 years.
School business
The proposed middle and high school budget of $13.6 million and the $5.5 million elementary budget proposal aren’t the only things on the agenda at the school portion of Cambridge’s town meeting.
Article 6 on the school district warning ask voters to create a special reserve fund to help cover future unanticipated health insurance costs for the district’s employees, and Article 7 asks voters to place $15,169 in unused funds from the previous budget into that new fund if it is created.
Local elections
Several municipal elections will be held from the floor in Cambridge on March 3. Incumbent select board members Cody Marsh, who was just elected to the board when it expanded to five members last year, and George Putnam are both up for re-election.
On the school front, two seats on the Cambridge Elementary School board are up for grabs along with two seats on the Lamoille North merged school board.
Three-year terms for an auditor and a lister will also be filled and voters will elect a first constable and collector of delinquent taxes. A library trustee, trustee for public money, agent to convey real estate, agent to prosecute and defend suits and a cemetery commissioner will also be elected.
Voters will also be asked to expand the cemetery commission from three to five. If that passes, voters will need to elect one new cemetery commissioner to a four-year term and one to a five-year term.