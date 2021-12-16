Mark Schilling, town clerk in Cambridge since 2016, will not seek another term after his current tenure ends in March.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the community I love, but it is now time for me to move on,” Schilling said, providing no further reasoning for his decision to step down.
The town clerk is elected to a three-year term to a position that oversees a variety of administrative and clerical duties for the town. In Cambridge, where the town clerk also acts as treasurer, the position pays a full-time salary of $62,830 plus benefits.
Schilling directed anyone with interest in the position to contact him at mark@cambridgevt.org.
Schilling’s announcement sent a wave of consternation through the Cambridge Selectboard.
According to the minutes from a Dec. 7 meeting, board member Larry Wyckoff said in the past there had been discussion about making the town clerk an appointed position, though he felt that March was coming too soon for that change to be made now.
Wyckoff said it scared him that there could be a motion from the floor to elect an unqualified person as town clerk.
George Putnam agreed to confer with Jim Barlow, the town’s attorney, to better understand the town’s options, which could include splitting up the job’s three roles — clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector.
