All roads end eventually, but County Farm Road may see the end of the line sooner than most.
A third of a mile stretch of the road that connects the portion of Lower Pleasant Valley Road south of Cambridge village to neighboring Underhill is set to be discontinued by the town of Cambridge.
The portion abuts Underhill and connects to a portion of Butler Lane discontinued by the Chittenden County town last year.
According to Cambridge Selectboard chair George Putnam, County Farm Road used to connect Cambridge and Underhill, but the center portion of the road has been unused for many years and two bridges on the Underhill side are washed out.
The to-be-discontinued portion of County Hill Road before Underhill is considered a Class 4 road, meaning it’s barely maintained. Now it may be stricken from the map entirely.
The sixth of a mile stretch of road preceding this portion is a Class 3 road, which is somewhat maintained and the town plans no changes at all.
On March 21, the town sent out notices to potentially affected landowners.
Courtney Leitz recused herself from the process because her parents own the land adjoining the Class 4 section of County Farm Road. Relatives of Cody Marsh own land on the Class 3 section of County Farm Road, but not immediate family.
The selectboard plans to gather at the snowplow turnaround on County Farm Road to inspect the potentially discontinued portion of the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
•••
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, the town will hold a public meeting, both in-person and remotely, at the Cambridge Town Office to consider the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.