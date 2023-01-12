Cambridge voters won’t decide whether the town should pursue multi-million renovations of town offices this March after all.
At their first selectboard meeting of the year last week, board members balked at the $3 million estimate to renovate and possibly expand the building’s parking lot, to make minor interior changes to expand office’s kitchen area and to build an addition.
Board member Larry Wyckoff initially thought the renovations might cost $2 million, but the scope of work and inflationary and supply chain pressures further ballooned the price tag.
Jeff Coslett, another board member, warned that because it’s a historic building, surprise costs could further inflate the price.
While all five board members praised architect Keith Gross, the decision to table the renovations was unanimous.
The question now is whether the town should at some point spend the money to renovate the offices or whether it may be more cost effective to build a whole new structure elsewhere.
Courtney Leitz, the board’s primary proponent to buy the Cambridge Community Center, pointed out that, if the purchase is approved, there would be enough space to build a new town office and create a “community campus.”
Voters at March Town Meeting will decide whether to buy the center.
Town officials also predicted there’ll be some discussion, or a non-binding vote, on the town hall at the annual meeting.
Even if the town and its residents ultimately decide a new building is the way forward, they will still have to deal with the current building.
Officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Cambridge Meetinghouse was initially built as a multi-denomination church in 1826, even hosting a sect of utopian Christians known as the Perfectionists during the Second Great Awakening, and has had many uses over the years, including as a theater and playhouse.
The building fell into disrepair but was salvaged through a resident volunteer effort after it was acquired by the town in 1980, according to selectboard member George Putnam.
The town was reminded of a bell that had sat silent for several decades last year by a class of Cambridge Elementary School third graders and it rang again on Armistice Day.
The U.S. Postal Service also rents the building’s ground floor from the town. Though their lease technically expired last April, town administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere said he’s trying to negotiate an extension.
While the selectboard plans to save full consideration of town office renovations for another day, the building was damaged in the Christmas storm and needs some repair.
Rain seeped in through the steeple after the storm damaged the building’s roof, according to DeLaBruere, and the town is currently awaiting the results of a mold test to determine the extent of the repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.