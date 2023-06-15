Rice Memorial High School’s annual graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, June 3, in South Burlington. This year’s graduating class is comprised of 83 students from 26 Vermont towns, five foreign countries, and two different states. Seven of Rice’s graduates are from Washington and Lamoille Counties.
According to the school, “The determination, remarkable work ethic, creativity, and strong character in these students will give them a launchpad for success in today’s world.”
