The town of Cambridge has set a $4.9 million budget for voters to approve while asking them to make their voices known on several municipal questions at March Town Meeting.
The budget represents an increase of 39 percent compared to 2021 spending of $3.5 million.
Along with deciding whether retail cannabis should be allowed in the town, a question that was forced onto the ballot by a petition brought by Mark Schwartz, it will also be up to the townspeople to decide whether the conservation commission will receive an additional $5,000 on top of its $3,000 budget for a seed fund, which would make the commission more financially flexible and allow it to act quickly when grant opportunities arise.
Voters will also be asked to pay each of the five selectboard members an additional $2,500 on top of the $2,500 included for each of them in the town budget.
Voters will be asked to approve a salary for the collector of delinquent taxes instead of statutory fees, whether to borrow $675,000 to fund the replacement of two culverts and $275,000 to reconstruct a greenway path and stabilize the Lamoille River riverbank.
Mostly as a formality, voters are also being asked to decide whether the town constable should be allowed to exercise law enforcement authority. The town’s constable position remains unfilled since the departure of its previous constable.
An informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Revenue
Cambridge plans to pay for its budget with approximately $2 million in non-tax revenue for 2022, up from the $1 million in last year’s budget, and an additional $2.7 million raised through taxes, a 26 percent increase from last year.
Cambridge had for about $9.1 million in revenue from property taxes last year, down 5 percent from about $9.6 million in the previous two years. That tax revenue goes mostly toward education spending; school budgets are voted on separately from municipal budgets.
The town also is planning to receive $50,000 more in grant and intergovernmental money in 2022 than it did in 2021, though thanks largely to the American Rescue Plan Act, the town received over $445,000 in grant money.
The town also made over $30,000 from cemetery income and over $44,000 from the sale of a used vehicle in 2021. The 2022 budget projects over $1 million in revenue from various road-related grants and funds.
Shifting expenses
Expenses for the selectboard, elections and town clerk and treasurer categories are all projected to be slightly lower in 2022 than they were budgeted for in 2021, though the town is setting aside over $40,000 for a financial director.
Cambridge plans to spend over $76,000 on the town hall office building, nearly $20,000 more than it spent in 2021, in large part due to the approximately $15,000 more the town plans to spend on information technology than it budgeted for the previous year.
The Varnum Library may be seeing the single largest year-to-year appropriation, with a $50,000 jump between last year’s $40,000 to a one-time $90,000 injection in this year’s budget, a vote of confidence from a selectboard looking to reestablish the library after a tumultuous year that saw staff defections and a threatened lawsuit as the Crescendo Club Library Association looked to shore up the private side of the library’s governance under new leadership.
The cemetery committee also received a higher allotment in this year’s budget to cover new expenses. The town has appropriated $20,000 for this year’s budget after previously only allocating a little over $11,000 to the committee in 2021.
After the state police contract went over budget in 2021, Cambridge has upped the budgeted amount from nearly $53,000 to $56,000. The Cambridge Rescue Squad has so far cost well under the approximately $206,000 it was budgeted for 2021, but its budget was still boosted slightly to over $218,000 for 2022.
The development review board also went over what it was budgeted last year by over $10,000 and has been apportioned nearly $36,000, an 84 percent jump from the 2021 budget.
Though the holiday lighting program went over its approximately $6,000 budget in 2021, it's been afforded only $5,000 for 2022.
The conservation commission will pay off its largely grant-funded Krusch Preserve project this year and will return to a modest budget of $3,000 unless the town approves additional funding.
Planned highway expenditures in Cambridge are planned to top $2 million after only stretching a little over $1 million in 2021, with over $933,000 planned for storm damage repairs after only about $66,000 was spent toward these repairs in 2021, an over 1,000 percent increase.
A FEMA-funded project accounted for a large portion of this expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.