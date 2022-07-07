After reaching a stalemate at previous meetings, the Cambridge Selectboard approved an equity statement at its June 21 meeting.

An equity statement initially drafted by Sally May, a Cambridge resident and Congregationalist pastor, and championed by selectboard member Courtney Leitz, was discussed first at a meeting in February and then again in May, but was tabled twice after selectboard members George Putnam, Jeff Coslett and Larry Wyckoff refused to support its adoption.

Complaints from the three men ranged from word choice and syntax of May’s draft statement to more philosophical differences around the role of local government in anti-discriminatory and diversity campaigns, particularly for Putnam.

While the selectboard received multiple letters in support of May’s original equity statement and at least one letter advising them to spend their time elsewhere, a suggestion from Cambridge resident Karen Denniston that the board make use of a Vermont declaration of inclusion template was given Putnam’s approval ahead of the June 21 meeting.

Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield, founders of the diversity and inclusion initiative, attended the meeting. The two men have been lobbying a long and growing list of Vermont towns to adopt their declaration after the killing of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin. The murder prompted cities and towns across the country to reassess their inclusivity efforts.

Harnish and Wakefield’s initiative is meant to give towns a written statement to start the process of examining ordinances and hiring practices to eliminate bias and request that all citizens treat others with respect and kindness, they said at the meeting.

Towns have adopted the inclusivity statement verbatim, written their own or ended up somewhere in between. The template comes with the approval of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a municipal advisory group, and the Cambridge board was presented with a slightly altered version of the proposed statement.

The full equity statement as adopted reads:

“The Town of Cambridge condemns racism and discrimination of any type and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will actively strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”

One alteration to the template that May insisted on was the addition of the word “actively” to reflect the town’s commitment to using the equity statement as a guiding document when crafting policy.

The template the Cambridge Selectboard ended up agreeing on is a tighter, more paint-by-numbers option than May’s draft with a lot of similarity to equity statements passed with far less debate in other towns throughout the state.

It also included language focusing on the condemnation of various forms of discrimination. May’s statement highlighted behavior that should be condemned, but also addressed more broadly what the town envisioned⁠, a proclamation of outreach to various underrepresented demographics in all facets of town life.

Still, Leitz sees the compromise statement as a meaningful step forward.

“I did really like how Sally had created a statement that felt much more unique to Cambridge,” Leitz told the News & Citizen, “but I think one of the important things is coming to an agreement that everyone is on board with, so that everyone continues to do the work.”