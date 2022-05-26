With Cambridge Selectboard members divided on a proposed equity statement, the board has asked for community input as they continue to hash out the wording of a document that would proclaim the town’s support for historically marginalized groups.
Selectboard member Courtney Leitz brought an equity vision statement for the board to consider, first in February, when it was tabled, and revisited last week. The statement was like those approved in nearby towns like Johnson, Fairfax and Morristown.
Stowe recently approved such a statement with little fanfare.
In Cambridge, the proposal kicked off intense debate among selectboard members, revealing philosophical fault lines among its members over what municipal government’s role is in combatting systemic racism and discrimination.
The statement put forward by Leitz was drafted by Sally May, a longtime Cambridge resident and pastor at the Malletts Bay Congregational church in Colchester, who met Leitz two years ago at one of the many protests set off across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
There are several private signs that might signal an unwelcoming attitude from some Cambridge residents, from the sign that hangs over a private driveway near the Johnson border that refers to Black Lives Matter activists as “thugs” and “vandals” to the Confederate flag draped over a front door on Main Street.
There are also plenty of signs affirming support for the Black Lives Matter movement on private residences and a weekly group of protesters has stood at the Jeffersonville roundabout every Sunday since Floyd’s death.
This statement, according to May, would be a first step in affirming a community-wide commitment to addressing inequity.
“I think the statement is the first step, in a community that is predominantly and overwhelmingly white, to recognizing that reality, to opening up conversation and space to invite diversity, which can be really hard to do,” May said. “I think it’s a first step for white people such as myself being able to see and hear the inequities that we normally are completely oblivious to, through no fault of our own, but simply the systems and structures and culture in which we live that perpetuates that.”
The draft equity statement, which Leitz called simple and straightforward in a memo to other selectboard members, reads as follows:
“The Town of Cambridge is rooted in a deep heritage for its appreciation for the people who have given of themselves physically, philosophically and politically to support the well-being of the community, individuals and families, the natural environment, and the business community and those who visit and support our rural way of life. We envision an expansion of welcome to those currently underrepresented in our places of business, schools, town management, home ownership and rentals, and as a tourist destination by intentionally seeking opportunities to invite and include people of color, the LGBTQIA community, and others who have historically been absent or under-represented in the business, education, tourism and life that has been and is the heart of the Town of Cambridge.”
Jeff Coslett, a local bank executive and generally quieter member of the selectboard, has taken a firm and vocal stance against the equity statement as it was written and has pushed repeatedly for a revised statement that “welcomes all individuals equally” and stated concerns about “identifying certain groups and not others.”
Board member Larry Wyckoff said at the February meeting that people who are “racist and biased are not from around here,” despite May providing examples of when her husband, who is Black, felt threatened and when another woman she spoke with was discriminated against.
Selectboard chair George Putnam has extensively criticized the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives put forth by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a municipal lobbying group that establishes best practices.
In discussions around the equity statement and in writing on his personal blog, Putnam pushed for the municipal government to take a limited role in the private lives of its citizens.
“I believe that government should treat people as individuals as much as possible,” Putnam wrote last November. He also wrote that categorizing people as oppressor and oppressed was “problematic because we all have in us a bit of the oppressor and a bit of the oppressed.”
To May, these objections are not unexpected but simply part of the process of opening up Cambridge to recognizing its inherent biases.
“White privilege is about not being able to recognize the lack of privilege other people have, because you inherently have it. It’s not to guilt anybody. It’s not to shame anybody. It’s not about that. It’s about educating yourself to be willing to see that and then, once you see it, having the capacity and the compassion to want to change it,” May said.
Though selectboard members tabled the discussion around the equity statement in February, nothing had changed with the thinking of Putnam, Wyckoff or Coslett.
The closest the group got to a compromise was when Putnam said he would be open to supporting a statement based on boilerplate language published by the Vermont League of Towns and Cities that’s more in line with the generalized welcoming language that Coslett has supported.
Leitz and May pushed back on this idea because the league’s generic statement would not require the town to intentionally reach out to historically underrepresented groups.
The meeting ended with another impasse and Leitz planning to reach out to community members to get more input. May said she is hopeful a more comprehensive statement can be approved.
“I want it to be a living document. Courtney (Leitz) refers to it as a vision statement, something that we want to become, though we may not be there,” May said. “It’s a statement saying this is what we’re going to look through with everything that the town does. Every committee that does work, they’re going to look with this lens. It’s not to say that it can’t or won’t, in some cases, but we want people to think about it in the work they do on behalf of the town of Cambridge for the citizens of Cambridge and for visitors.”
