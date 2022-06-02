Cambridge Village has received a $3,000 grant to hire a consultant to research and write a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Village of Cambridge.
The area to be documented includes approximately 60 properties, consisting of residential, commercial, religious and agricultural resources. The village was listed in the State Register of Historic Places in 1990.
Cambridge was one of 11 communities to receive the grants from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
“Historic downtowns and villages are key elements in the success of Vermont’s communities conveying important stories about the development of our state and providing the foundation that draws residents, businesses and visitors,” said Josh Hanford, housing and community development commissioner. “This program directly supports preservation projects and provides the catalyst for long-term preservation strategies that support the future of these communities.”
Among the 11 projects were Windsor’s Old South Church, built in 1798 by renowned architect Asher Benjamin; Calais’s history tour of cherished local landmarks; Hartford’s documentation of the history and places of performing arts; and Rockingham’s conservation of the Meeting House grave markers, some of which date from 1776.
