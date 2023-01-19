After years of troubled operations, the Cambridge Selectboard sat down for a candid discussion with Cambridge rescue — employees, volunteers and board members — in an effort to chart a sustainable path forward.
Troubled by turnover, leadership and staffing issues, the nonprofit charged with responding to the town’s health emergencies has faced a tumultuous few years. The selectboard has responded by demanding transparency, last year making part of its funding conditional to compel compliance.
A meeting Monday afternoon opened the floor for a frank discussion of the rescue operation’s needs and shortcomings.
Like the Varnum Memorial Library, rescue is a separate entity from the town that nevertheless relies on the town for partial funding. However, rescue costs the town over twice what the library does, and instead of providing book lending and internet access, rescue is in charge of saving lives.
Also like the library, Cambridge Rescue has seen some turbulence that affects its ability to operate effectively. Rescue counted 65 no-crew calls last year — emergency calls it couldn’t respond to due to a lack of staffing — or 13 percent of all the calls it received in 2022. Thirty-three of those calls were in December alone when, though it fielded fewer calls than its average, staffing issues were more pronounced.
With mutual aid agreements, other area rescue squads picked up the calls, but all of them presumably had farther to travel than the two ambulances operated by Cambridge Rescue.
Rescue chief Rob Holden not only diagnosed the problem as a lack of staff and inadequate training, a problem the organization is working to address, but also a general lack of effective leadership, both within the organization and in dealing with the selectboard.
Larry Wyckoff, one of the board’s most tenured members, agreed.
“I’ve been on the board for 11 years. I’ve dealt with one chief twice and one chief once. It’s a blur, and it has been contentious at times,” he said.
Rescue currently has just two paid employees and relies on a core group of volunteers to function. They’re just getting started with a per diem plan to rotate in more experienced emergency medical technicians and hope to start offering health care benefits to paid employees, something they’ve been unable to do in the past.
“We’re not suffering from anything that most other businesses aren’t suffering from right now in a lack of help,” rescue board chair Martha Manning said. “It’s just unfortunate that, in the EMS business, it’s really obvious.”
Old and new
Holden, a 30-year veteran at Cambridge Rescue with deep ties to the community, stepped up last September after the unexpected departure of former chief Nate Picard. Holden, a general contractor, is representative of both the tradition rescue is looking to preserve and the direction it would like to move toward.
Gone are Holden’s halcyon days in the 1990s when Cambridge Rescue was flooded with committed, local volunteers, a bulwark that kept it well staffed and well prepared.
“When we got a call there’s literally six people that would just come out of the woodwork. There was really no schedule back then. People showed up who are available,” Holden said. “They were all community members. Now we’re getting a lot of members that are out of town, so they sleep at the station or they’re here during the day, but we’re circling back to getting more community members.”
As acquainted as he is with rescue’s past, he also understands the challenges facing the organization.
For one thing, a small outfit like Cambridge Rescue doesn’t have the volume of calls trained EMS professionals are looking for to sharpen their skills. The squad saw less than 500 calls last year, despite covering the Cambridge side of the mountain.
Manning said the reality is that EMS services the size of the one in Cambridge can’t offer the same benefits as larger rescue services and serve as that stepping stone on a professional EMT’s way up the ladder.
Bolstering the ranks with passionate and committed local volunteers is one way to stabilize operations so rescue isn’t so dependent on professionals, but they will still need to be trained and attend classes, a problem Holden is trying to address by coordinating training with other towns and making room for it in the budget.
Cambridge Rescue ended 2022 in the black with a net income of over $54,000. The town provides a little over half the organization’s budget, appropriating $218,000 last year. This year, rescue has requested $235,000 for education, training, health care and additional paid hours.
The Cambridge Finance Committee approved the request but recommended the town continue to make some of the funding conditional to compel the squad to meet certain metrics.
Meanwhile, the town will continue to explore the kinds of structural changes needed to put Cambridge Rescue on a more solid foundation.
While Holden pledged to build the camaraderie essential to the success of the organization through his leadership, selectboard member Courtney Leitz hoped that some systems could be put into place so it wouldn’t have to depend on one individual for its success.
There was also a recognition that the problems afflicting Cambridge Rescue, like rising costs and declining volunteerism, have been affecting communities throughout Vermont. Selectboard chair Cody Marsh pointed to a report to the Vermont Legislature by an Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee in 2018 that outlined many concerns familiar to the rescue squad.
A news article in the Stowe Reporter in 2015 explored the issues facing that town and other Lamoille County EMS outfits, a year where Cambridge rescue only had 22 no-crew calls and which was characterized as “grim.”
The current fragility and dire need of Cambridge Rescue’s operations was highlighted in the discussion on Monday by Alicia and Brenden Blair, two rescue board members who were unable to contribute in December after the birth of their child.
“Nothing is worse than sitting at home and hearing the tones go out and knowing you can’t leave because you’re holding a baby,” Alicia Blair said. “I’m so happy that we’re having this conversation and getting together so we can work on getting the money so that we can cover all these things, because we don’t want to miss a call, we absolutely don’t want that to ever happen.”
Holden invited anyone interested in lending a hand or who’s curious about joining to come down to the Cambridge Rescue headquarters in Jeffersonville.
“Stop down the station, talk to the people who are there. Everybody’s here to help to give information,” Holden said. “Express your interest on what level you want to give. We’re open to anybody.”
