On Town Meeting Day, Cambridge voters reelected Cody Marsh to the selectboard, and approved retail cannabis shops and general spending initiatives planned by the town.
Marsh, an engineer who has already spent one term on the selectboard and sought to secure another two years, won handily despite the challenge from Charles Guyette, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer and Jeffersonville trustee, in a 360-199 vote.
Jeff Coslett ran unopposed for the three-year seat he has spent less than a year in after winning last year’s special election. Dana “Donna” Warren, former assistant town clerk, won her race as town clerk and treasurer position unopposed after Mark Schilling declined to run again.
While the selectboard had been content to slow walk the process and declined to put retail cannabis on the ballot this year, a petition submitted by Cambridge resident Mark Schwartz forced the issue. He said he felt the issue was “important enough that people should vote on it.”
Cambridge voters decided to welcome potential pot shops in town with a vote of 348-248.
The proposed $4.9 million budget — a 39 percent increase in expected spending from the previous year that included federally funded highway projects, rising costs and more spending for the Varnum Memorial Library — was approved 349-245.
Voters approved a total of $675,000 to fund the replacement of two culverts on Clif Reynolds and Andrews roads by large margins, $275,000 to reconstruct a greenway path and stabilize the Lamoille River riverbank and an additional $5,000 for the conservation commission’s reserve fund.
The selectboard’s customary $2,500 stipend, which the board includes in the town budget but asks voters to approve each year, was not taken away this year, but the town constable’s ability to exercise law enforcement authority was.
The $6.3 million budget for Cambridge Elementary School, about a 3 percent increase from the previous year, was approved by a vote of 353-244.
