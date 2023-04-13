The Cambridge Recreation Board has established a basic framework for exploring the purchase of the Cambridge Community Center, but a candidate passed over for appointment accused the board of not being interested in hearing from the project’s critics.

At an April 4 morning meeting, the board considered three candidates to fill a vacancy of its empty seventh seat before it embarks on a wide-ranging fact-finding mission to locate funding sources to buy the community center and strategies for its management.

