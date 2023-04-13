The Cambridge Recreation Board has established a basic framework for exploring the purchase of the Cambridge Community Center, but a candidate passed over for appointment accused the board of not being interested in hearing from the project’s critics.
At an April 4 morning meeting, the board considered three candidates to fill a vacancy of its empty seventh seat before it embarks on a wide-ranging fact-finding mission to locate funding sources to buy the community center and strategies for its management.
After the article was amended on the floor at town meeting, Cambridge residents called on the board to “investigate the purchase” of the nonprofit center that hosts a great deal of recreational programming in the area.
Proponents have claimed that the purchase will ensure the sustainability of a resource that increases both residents’ quality of life and recreation options.
Opponents want to know how the purchase could affect property tax bills and see it as an unnecessary expansion of town government.
It was in this context that Leslie Realander, Katie French and Lance Burnham all put themselves forward for appointment to the recreation board.
While Realander emphasized her experience with research, writing and analysis, and Burnham talked about his career with the Vermont State Police and his skills as a communicator, French said she opposed the community center purchase and wanted to bring her point of view to the table.
The board discussed the candidates in a closed 15-minute executive session before picking Realander. The Cambridge Selectboard will consider her appointment at its April 18 meeting.
French then accused the board of “acting unethically.” She claimed the board only considered other candidates once they learned of her opposition to the community center. French also criticized the board for choosing a candidate who was relatively new to Cambridge, while she had lived in the town for 30 years.
French told recreation board members of her intent to take her allegations to the selectboard, and later that evening, she did just that during the public comment portion of that board’s meeting.
The selectboard did not respond to French’s comments other than to say that board appointees would be considered at its April 18 meeting.
Nanci Lepsic, the recreation board’s secretary, said all three of the candidates were qualified, but Realander’s experience and expertise ultimately led the board to nominate her.
“Leslie is a graduate of Pace University School of Law and as part of her work experience has volunteered as a consultant on legal issues for community organizations and businesses. She has significant board experience, has coached in youth sports and is herself an athlete with broad recreational interests. Her resume demonstrates proficiency in public relations, social media and web-based business promotion,” Lepsic said.
Project plans
At that same meeting, Lepsic also updated the selectboard on the recreation board’s strategy for possibly buying the community center.
The recreation board plans to establish three committees. One will research grant proposals and funding sources while performing environmental and facility reviews; a second operations committee will research business models and potential plans for managing the center; and a third will research how other towns run community centers and how they manage them.
The committees will be composed of five or six members with a representative from the recreation board and a member of the current community center staff on each. Lepsic said the board is aiming to have its work completed by September.
The selectboard approved the formation of the proposed committees and gave its blessing for the recreation board to involve the Lamoille County Planning Commission in its investigative efforts.
The selectboard also agreed to establish a subcommittee of its own to explore options for either renovating the current town offices or exploring other options.
A renovation estimate provided to the selectboard projected it would clock in at around $3 million, prompting the board to explore alternative options as they wait for the recreation board’s purchase investigation to play out.
