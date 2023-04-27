Prior to Town Meeting Day, Katie French, a longtime Cambridge resident who has been extensively involved in town’s youth basketball program, was the sole applicant for a vacant position on the recreation board.
The board recommended that the selectboard appoint her, according to Feb. 7 meeting minutes, but the selectboard waited until after the town’s annual meeting to do so.
At the rec board’s March meeting, French realized that the board was still seeking applicants for the open seat, and said she was later asked to fill out a formal application.
Fast forward to April 4 when the rec board appointed Leslie Realander instead, over French and another applicant. French criticized the board for backtracking and took her concern to the selectboard that same day.
In a statement read at the selectboard’s April 18 meeting, French said she believed the board’s reversal had to do with the town meeting day revelation that she was not entirely on board with the potential purchase of the Cambridge Community Center by the town.
“For the record, I am not against the purchase. However, there is importance in hearing the concerns from the community members who are not in favor of the purchase. I wanted to give these community members a voice. I wanted to be able to provide them with answers and insight of what we would learn throughout this entire process,” French said.
Nanci Lepsic, the recreation board secretary, said in a statement that Realander was selected for her qualifications with youth sports and her professional experience.
Recreation board chair Amanda Tingaud met with French along with selectboard chair Jeff Coslett and board member Courtney Leitz to, as French described, resolve the situation.
The trio told her they would be backing the recreation board’s appointment.
According to French, the recreation board described French’s behavior to the selectboard as “disrespectful” and that she conducted herself “in a way that was not acceptable behavior for successful board discussions,” charges she has denied.
French said she met with the selectboard to find an amicable resolution to the issue and apologized to Realander for putting her in this position, promising her no ill will.
After her statement, French asked for an apology and a promise that the town would take a more active role in overseeing appointment procedures with town committees.
On behalf of the selectboard, Coslett apologized to French, and Leitz said the situation opened the board’s eyes to a need to formalize the board appointment process.
In the end, the board approved Realander’s appointment. New board member Charles Guyette abstained.
Coslett said in an email following the selectboard meeting that the board had no timeline or details on how they would address the issue of board appointments in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.