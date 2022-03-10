Jeremy Schmid of Cambridge is Vermont’s Game Warden of the Year.
A game warden since 2015, Schmid was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his service.
“Schmid was chosen for his integrity, professionalism and high motivation in all of his work duties, and because he has earned respect from other wardens and the public,” Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick said.
“Jeremy has the ability to sit in the weeds waiting for a poacher to return to a crime scene, to educate a person about a troublesome bear, and to bring a fair and amicable conclusion to a mistake made by an honest hunter — all in the same day,” Col. Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden, said.
Schmid’s district includes the towns of Cambridge, Underhill, Essex, Jericho, Williston, Richmond and Bolton.
