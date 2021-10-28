When Mark Schwartz resigned from his position as first constable in Cambridge in late July, it appeared to be a fairly minor matter.
The duties of constable, a volunteer position that can either be appointed by a town selectboard or elected, can vary. They can assist health officers or officers of the law in fulfillment of their duty, they can kill and dispose of animals, or they can even remove disorderly attendees of town meetings.
At most, a constable can be an unpaid enforcer of the laws to some extent. At the very least, it’s an honorary position that holds no power and no responsibility.
In Cambridge, the constable was primarily responsible for animal control, assisting with lost dogs and incidents involving animals.
After Schwartz’s resignation at a July 20 selectboard meeting, board members directed their then-new town administrator, Jonathan DeLaBruere, to reach out to Tracy Meyers, the second constable, but he was unable to reach her.
The board was dealing with other issues, like the restructuring of the Varnum Memorial Library and concerns about human septic waste being used as manure, and the lack of constable drew little attention.
But as Cambridge remained without a constable through August and September, issues began to arise. Specifically, missing dogs were reported and the man once responsible for the town’s response was no longer available.
“We had a range of different things, from just dogs being lost, both with and without collars, there was really only one instance that I’ve heard of a dog bite, but I’d say 75 percent of them have been about a lost dog or about a dog in this area with no collar,” DeLaBruere said.
The town faced mounting pressure to address the situation as a constable replacement failed to turn up. The town has a contract with the Vermont State Police and, while they agreed to address a complaint about some possibly malnourished cattle, they said they were too understaffed to concern themselves with lost dog calls and the town didn’t want to waste the limited contracted hours they have with state police dealing with minor matters.
What Cambridge really needed was an animal control officer to help address the minor complaints about lost dogs and other incidents it was fielding.
“We talked about it at a few selectboard meetings and then I consulted with our town attorney, Jim Barlow, about what type of language should be used and how the position should be set up,” DeLaBruere said. “And under guidance from Jim, he recommended that, based on the types of inquiries that we were getting that were really specific to dogs, that the town should create an animal or a dog control appointed-level position.”
Cambridge has officially opened the search for a dog control officer, a part-time position that reports to the selectboard and, among other duties, “responds to complaints about dogs in violation of town ordinance, handles animals in a humane and responsible manner and apprehends and transports all domestic animals in a safe and humane manner to the designated pound.”
Despite only advertising about the position this week, DeLaBruere said it has attracted a lot of interest. After looking at how neighboring towns compensated their animal control officers, he said that the position would likely come with a stipend and a commission and paid at an hourly rate, though the selectboard will ultimately determine how the position is compensated.
As for the constable position, the role remains open, with what was historically its only responsibility in Cambridge now spun off, it’s unclear for now how that position will change.
“Cambridge hasn’t had an animal control officer,” DeLaBruere said. “The constable has been responsible for that position by default. We really haven’t had a specific animal control. This is now addressing that need.”
