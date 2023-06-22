Land swap

A graphic details the different tracts being offered by Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort in a proposed land swap.

 Courtesy map

The town of Cambridge’s recent sale of high elevation land to Smugglers’ Notch Resort has received renewed community scrutiny following the revelation that the resort plans to use the parcel as leverage in negotiations with the state over construction of a potential connector lift with Stowe Mountain Resort.

Plans for a gondola-style lift between Smugglers’ Notch’s Sterling Mountain and Stowe’s Spruce Peak had been kept under wraps for six years until made public by the News & Citizen, and are still in the early stages of development.

