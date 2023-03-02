The town of Cambridge approved the allocation of $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the Cambridge Health Center last week after a representative detailed the difficulty of hiring health care workers in rural Vermont and hinted at the looming necessity of giving up its status as an independent health care center.
The selectboard had already approved most of the $688,845 disbursements to various town committees, organizations and businesses since the beginning of the year, including $200,000 for the potential acquisition of the Cambridge Community Center should voters approve a non-binding resolution to explore the implications of such a purchase.
After initially approving funding for groups like the Cambridge Fire Department and local restaurant My Favorite Things, the selectboard recently approved $88,000 for improvements at Lamoille Housing Partnership-owned housing in the town and another $10,000 for a walkway at the community food shelf.
Family physician Laura Norris told the board that the money would be used for a unique purpose: offering new physicians, nurse practitioners or registered nurses loan repayments.
In an industry where it’s difficult to attract and keep qualified workers, it’s common for potential employers to entice physicians and other practitioners with the promise of loan repayments, particularly when the average amount of debt for medical school graduates often exceeds $200,000, according to the Education Data Initiative.
The Cambridge Health Center had never been able to offer loan repayment to prospective employees, Norris told the board, and the $40,000 disbursement will allow it to leverage a Vermont Area Health Education Centers program that provides funding for new employees at health clinics if the clinics match their funding.
Norris said that the $40,000 could cover a loan repayment benefit for a single health care provider under a four-year contract or two providers under two-year contracts. This benefit would most likely be offered to a physician, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner.
Norris indicated the health center is at an existential crossroads as it struggles to find sustainability in an environment where scarce labor is in high demand and the current financial landscape is taking its toll.
While all providers are struggling with inadequate insurance reimbursement rates, Norris said small private clinics feeling the problem acutely.
“Reimbursement is a primary issue,” Norris said in an interview. “That falls down to how we can pay our staff. We don’t have the deep pockets that allow us to say, ‘We can pay your loans off,’ or match UVM or anywhere in the country. It makes it hard to keep providers.”
The center is looking to hire at least one new health care provider. Two retired physicians work minimal hours at the center along with a single nurse practitioner. Norris, who has been with the practice since 1995, works full-time with another part-time physician, but both have retirement on the horizon as well.
Simultaneously, Norris said the center is exploring joining a larger health care organization to secure the long-term sustainability of the decades-old community clinic, though still hopes to be able to maintain the character of the practice.
Norris still believes in the private model and told the selectboard that being a private organization is “an immensely beneficial way of practicing medicine for patients and providers,” and promotes a model of attentive caregiving the health care industry doesn’t generally incentivize.
“Because we’re independent, we’re not forced into a mold and can function a little bit more liberally than other organizations, and that probably hurts us as well, because if we churn through the patients, we would bring in more money, but it also would change how we approach patient care. I think all doctors strive to approach patient care on a holistic level and want to make connections with patients, but I think some of the models that we’re looking at, it’s really about numbers and less about patients.”
