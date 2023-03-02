The town of Cambridge approved the allocation of $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the Cambridge Health Center last week after a representative detailed the difficulty of hiring health care workers in rural Vermont and hinted at the looming necessity of giving up its status as an independent health care center.

The selectboard had already approved most of the $688,845 disbursements to various town committees, organizations and businesses since the beginning of the year, including $200,000 for the potential acquisition of the Cambridge Community Center should voters approve a non-binding resolution to explore the implications of such a purchase.

