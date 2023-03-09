After members of the Cambridge Selectboard decided to hold their annual meeting in person, they also took the rare step of granting a reasonable accommodation request from a resident who invoked the Americans with Disabilities Act, allowing them to attend the meeting in person but separate from the crowd.

In the wake of the widespread return of in-person town meetings across the state, the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights worked to support the efforts of people asking for reasonable accommodations under Title II of the act, which enforces anti-discriminatory measures for disabled people in local government.

