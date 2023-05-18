The charred wreckage of a February house fire in Cambridge village has neighbors in close proximity growing increasingly concerned for their health and safety.
The fire at the house on Mansfield Avenue, just behind the Cambridge Village Market on Route 15, started in the early hours of Feb. 11. Jena Johnstone, whose home stands just several feet away from the now-destroyed home, was awakened by some neighbors who spotted the flames.
Johnstone credits quick action from a team of neighboring firefighters, including the Cambridge Fire Department, that her home only suffered superficial damage, though most of her neighbor’s home was lost.
But as the weeks passed, the relief of making it through the ordeal faded as Johnstone grew increasingly concerned about the pile of black debris that remained on her doorstep.
On a warm spring day last week, the property smelled strongly of burnt wood. Fiberglass insulation and jagged edges stuck out in places and pieces of singed siding were strewn across the lawn. And the still-standing portion of the house looks ready to cave in at any moment.
Johnstone, who has two daughters, has grown increasingly concerned about her family’s safety, fearing that such close and prolonged exposure could have permanent health effects, particularly if toxic material like asbestos was exposed in the fire. At the very least, it’s uncomfortable to have the blackened remains of a home as a neighbor, especially one you practically share a driveway with, she said.
She also wondered why Randy Bishop, the property owner, never came to check on her well-being or ask about damage she suffered in the fire. She said repeated attempts to ask him about the fire and its cleanup have been rebuffed.
Bishop, who owns a construction company in Underhill, purchased the property for $50,000 in 2020, according to Cambridge land records. He was in the process of renovating the building into apartments when the fire occurred, Johnstone said.
“He hasn’t done any cleanup. He’s only cleaned out his garage and took this trailer off the property. There’s been no cleanup. There’s stuff hanging, you know, I don’t know if this is dangerous. It’s a huge health and safety concern,” Johnstone said.
Despite numerous attempts to contact him, Bishop could not be reached for comment regarding the fire or his property.
The fire investigation report has not been completed, but Vermont State Police Sgt. Clark Lombardi, who is overseeing the report, said that investigators determined there was no criminal intent involved in the fire and that the property was insured.
Other options
On May 2, Johnstone approached the Cambridge Selectboard for help. The town could do little other than let her know the state of the fire investigation and what steps the Department of Environmental Conservation could take to address her concerns.
At the meeting, selectboard member Cody Marsh, who also works for the construction company G.W. Tatro, said the company was called in by the fire department to knock down a wall on Bishop’s property that may have been in danger of collapsing.
The company sent Bishop an invoice but found it difficult to get ahold of him.
The environmental enforcement officer in charge of addressing the issues raised by Johnstone, Ryan McCall, declined to comment on the matter.
Johnstone faces what will likely be an extended waiting period as various state agencies sort out her concerns and Bishop’s unwillingness, so far, to talk about removal of the debris.
Regulations around fire cleanup are fairly flexible, according to Barb Schwendtner, compliance chief at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s solid waste management program, because the state takes a compassionate stance when it comes to people in the aftermath of fires, which can often leave people homeless and their lives in disarray.
There’s no timeline for fire debris to be legally cleared from a property. Environmental enforcement officers deal with complaints around fire debris on a case-by-case basis. If the presence of toxic materials is suspected, the Vermont Department of Health may get involved as well.
Schwendtner acknowledged that materials like asbestos can be common in older buildings, depending on their level of renovation over time.
As Johnstone waits for the state’s regulatory apparatus to examine the situation, all she can do is look out from her front porch at the rubble and wait.
