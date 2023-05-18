Mansfield Avenue

The charred remains of a house that burned down in February on Mansfield Avenue in Cambridge village have sat undisturbed ever since, causing at least one neighbor to raise safety concerns with the town and state.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The fire at the house on Mansfield Avenue, just behind the Cambridge Village Market on Route 15, started in the early hours of Feb. 11. Jena Johnstone, whose home stands just several feet away from the now-destroyed home, was awakened by some neighbors who spotted the flames.

