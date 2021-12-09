An ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases has struck Cambridge Elementary School just as the school is also grappling with a busing shortage that has left some parents frustrated.
In early November, the elementary school reported seven COVID-19 cases. For the week of Nov. 20 through Dec. 3, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, that total had ballooned to 27 with six active cases.
The rise in COVID-19 cases is district-wide. Johnson Elementary School reported 10 new cases out of 26, five of which required contract tracing. Waterville Elementary School has one new case and seven total, Hyde Park Elementary School has three new cases and 11 total and Eden Central School has no new cases out of seven total.
Cases have returned to the upper levels as well, with Lamoille Union Middle School reporting two new cases out of a total of seven. Lamoille Union High School reported five new cases for a total of 15.
“We are still seeing the most cases in the 5- to 11-year-old age group, because they are still either unvaccinated or in the process of getting vaccinated,” Lamoille North Unified Union school superintendent Catherine Gallagher said. “But interestingly, we are also seeing breakthrough cases in vaccinated people and, although I don’t know this to be the truth, what we hear from the department of health is that antibodies wane over time. And that’s why we might be seeing more breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people, although I will say that, for the most part, the breakthrough cases are fairly mild.”
Although Cambridge Elementary is somewhat separate from the rest of the district and partially governed by its own school board, it’s treated the same when it comes to responding to COVID-19 cases, a system overseen by district COVID-19 coordinator Flo Kelly.
As for the contact tracing effort, which put a great deal of pressure on elementary administration when cases broke out at Johnson and Hyde Park Elementary earlier in the school year, is going more smoothly this time around.
“I would say that the schools have it down to a science, and because we have more and more people vaccinated, it makes the contact tracing slightly faster,” Gallagher said.
Cambridge Elementary Principal Mary Anderson has handled the school’s contact tracing program along with a school nurse and confirmed that contact tracing is going “fine” and the elementary hasn’t asked Vermont Department of Health for any assistance.
Despite the number of COVID-19 cases at the elementary school, Anderson said that no classrooms are currently learning remotely. Anderson also declined to speculate on the root causes of the rise in COVID-19 cases at her school.
“We continue to remind our families to protect themselves through preventative measures,” she said.
“We are very careful about the masking, but we’re told that the strongest mitigation strategy is in fact vaccination, and that is not in the school’s control,” Gallagher said.
Vaccines and variants
According to Gallagher, COVID-19 vaccines for the recently approved 5-to-11 age group have been held at all the district’s schools and many students will soon be receiving their second dose.
At a meeting of the Cambridge Elementary School Board on Dec. 1, Anderson said that 80 students were vaccinated at the school’s clinic with a second dose to follow this week. The district’s total enrollment, including those attending private school, is 325 and many of those students may have attended a vaccine clinic at a different school or elsewhere.
Illness among staff caused Gallagher to express concern at that same meeting. The state had approved the remote operation of schools in the district if there wasn’t enough staff to fully staff them, she said, though the district has not had to resort to those measures yet.
Gallagher also said that the district has discussed the possibility of the new Omicron variant, recently discovered in South Africa, and now recorded in multiple states, and what that could mean for schools and community spread, vaccinated or not.
“It is being described as a variant of concern, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything because we’ve heard about other variants of concern that have gone by the wayside. We just don’t know about this one. But I am hearing more about this one than I’ve heard about anything other than Delta.”
Still, she noted the health department has recommended that the best way to prevent sickness and community spread is vaccination and that the department has recommended those eligible receive a booster vaccination, though she stressed recommendation comes from the department and not the school.
“We are very careful in schools not to suggest how families make decisions about health,” Gallagher said.
The district is also in the process of rolling out a Test to Stay program, which would use state-recommended guidelines that allow students to return to school instead with negative rapid-result COVID-19 tests instead of staying home for a full quarantine period.
“We have completed all waivers, paid the fees, done the training and now it’s a matter of getting the supplies, which is not in our control,” Gallagher said.
Bus woes
Just as Cambridge Elementary’s COVID-19 problem has expanded, so has Cambridge parents’ frustration with a lack of busing options for area students.
Ideally, the school would have five bus drivers plus a substitute shuttling kids from their homes to the school, according to Anderson. As it currently stands, the school only has two drivers along with another driver who handles one afternoon run of students from the Lamoille Union High School campus.
This has led to students who don’t live on serviced routes to have to be driven to and picked up from the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville.
Cambridge Elementary, along with Eden Central School, is in a unique position among the district’s schools in that its bus drivers are employed directly by the Lamoille North Supervisory Union school district.
The district has contracted Lamoille Valley Transportation, which covers the busing needs of the district’s other schools, to provide a bus from Jeffersonville to the Lamoille Union campus in the mornings.
Simmering frustration over routes left without service broke when a comment posted on a closed Cambridge and Jeffersonville Facebook group by Cambridge resident Kristen Roberge prompted over 50 comments in response.
Many comments were made by parents expressing their frustration in the situation, while others acknowledged that, with a statewide employment crisis, the district was lucky to have any bus drivers at all.
Roberge’s situation has improved somewhat, she said. Despite her husband still having to drive their son to the Cambridge Community Center to catch his bus, the district has offered to reimburse the family for gas expenses.
Anderson said parent anger over the situation seems to be ebbing and people have started to accept the busing situation.
The district hopes to be back up to five drivers by February, Anderson said in a letter to parents.
Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for Cambridge Elementary and the school district can contact Anderson directly at manderson@cesvt.net.
