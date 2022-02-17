Despite its separate status operating outside the modified union in the Lamoille North School District, Cambridge Elementary School plans to follow the district-wide trend of increased spending in the coming year.
While the budget will see a 3 percent increase from fiscal year 2021 to $6.3 million, the town of Cambridge is also set to see an education tax decrease of $66 per $100,000 of property value from last year, a general decrease also seen in most towns in the district.
The school expects about a 3 percent increase in revenue, helped along by a 4 percent increase in general funding from the state.
The elementary school plans to spend about $170,000 less than the previous year on special education and special education assessment. Technology services will see go up about $32,000 for operations and maintenance.
Nearly $5,000 less will be spent on physical education than last year, but nearly $5,000 more will be spent on music and art. The school will also spend nearly $45,000 more on preschool services than it did in the last fiscal year.
Despite transportation woes that plagued the school toward the end of 2021, principal Mary Anderson said at a February school board meeting those open busing positions have been filled.
The elementary school plans to spend $153,000 less on transportation in fiscal year 2022, but this is simply a more transparent way of reflecting a shift in cost of transportation to the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union budget, according to business manager Deborah Clark. The district actually plans to spend over $190,000 more on transportation expenses for middle and high school students in 2022.
Waning outbreak
After weathering a COVID-19 outbreak that caused Cambridge Elementary to see the highest total number of cases of any Lamoille North elementary school, the worst finally appears to be over.
In early December, the school recorded 27 active COVID-19 cases, even before the Omicron variant of the virus peaked a month later. In mid-January, the school saw 25 cases in a week, according to Andersen at a school board meeting in early February.
Last week, the school recorded just four new cases. The school has recorded a total of 98 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. With 125 cases, only Lamoille Union High School recorded more total cases in the district, much of which came after the new year and the Omicron surge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.