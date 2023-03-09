Some new faces will join the Cambridge Selectboard as voters gave the go ahead to tentatively explore the idea of purchasing the Cambridge Community Center in an all-day return to an in-person annual town meeting.
Voters also passed the budget and elected a slew of town officers, shepherded through the plodding but at times dramatic procedure by moderator, Jerry Cole, who was at turns both bemused and bewildered.
A crowd of 225 eligible voters were present in the Cambridge Elementary School gym to cast ballots in the initial officer election, though those numbers dwindled as the day progressed. After the non-binding community center article was decided — a key issue this year for many — an exodus left about half the initial turnout to tackle the remaining questions.
As predicted, the town’s return to in-person prompted a reduction in voter participation, down from the nearly 600 voters who participated last year by Australian ballot regarding hot button issues like allowing retail cannabis in town.
Despite the amount of time spent debating the issues, only the town’s $6.5 million budget and other expenditures were approved with finality. When it comes to making choices that could have major ramifications for taxpayers down the line, voters agreed only to continue their consideration.
New board
The Cambridge Selectboard’s leading conservative voices — George Putnam and Larry Wyckoff — declined to seek reelection and were replaced on Tuesday by Peter Ingvoldstad and Charles Guyette.
Putnam last year said he made the decision not to run again following his six-year tenure after he was removed as board chair for sharing news of a library trustee’s resignation with the News & Citizen before discussing it with the board. He’s also said unnamed residents warned him that his public support for Republican candidate Rebecca Pitre’s unsuccessful Statehouse campaign last fall would cost him supporters.
Wyckoff, after 11 years on the board, had been hinting at his desire to leave the board for months, but with no candidates stepping forward as March grew closer, he made no promises.
Guyette, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer and Jeffersonville trustee, decided to run a week prior and began pitching himself informally on social media. Chris Bolen, a former environmental coordinator for Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort, declared his candidacy in this paper last week. Ingvoldstad, a retired Smugglers’ Notch ski school director, woke up the morning of Town Meeting Day and decided to declare his candidacy on the floor.
Guyette and Ingvoldstad initially faced off over Putnam’s three-year seat, which Ingvolstad won over the border enforcer, 127-98. Wyckoff, Guyette and Bolen were all nominated for the two-year seat, but Wyckoff dramatically bowed out during his candidate speech and Guyette received a huge margin of the remaining votes on his second try.
Suzanne Girouard was elected lister and Mark Schwartz as first constable without contest. Teelah Hall, Lesley Nase, Liv Perry, Eva Rosberg and Elise Raymond were similarly elected as library trustees, as were Cathy Cleary and Angela Pratt to the cemetery commission.
Investigation begins
Cambridge voters called on their new selectboard to “investigate the purchase” of the Cambridge Community Center, only after moving the vote up, amending the language of the proposed article and a half hour of passionate discussion for and against the matter.
As 2 p.m. rolled around and the meeting had only barely progressed past approving the budget, Sam Lotto called for Article 11, the non-binding vote to acquire the community center, to be moved up, so those who were primarily in attendance to be heard on the issue could have their say sooner rather than later.
The move required a two-thirds majority and after an indecisive vote by voice and raised hands, paper ballots were cast, and Lotto ultimately got his way.
Then the article was changed as soon as discussion started after Nancy Putnam called for the article language to be changed from requesting the town “acquire” the community center to requesting the town “investigate the purchase” of the center.
With the nomenclature squared away, both sides squared off.
Leitz, the selectboard’s main proponent, reiterated her belief that putting the center in the town’s possession would allow long-term stability for a vital community resource that can provide myriad services to the town, including hosting child care, and providing activities for aging residents and youth alike.
Wyckoff, in one last push for small government in an official capacity, reiterated his belief that the private sector was the best sector, arguing that the community center would better serve the town outside of its ownership.
After a handful of residents staked out convincing claims on either side, most voters were convinced that there would be no harm in simply learning more about the matter and the non-binding resolution passed on a voice vote.
Cambridge Elementary
In the hour before the official town meeting began, the early arrival voters approved a slate of uncontested candidates for Cambridge Elementary School’s and Lamoille North Supervisory Union’s school boards.
Jan Sander was elected to a three-year term, Denise Webster a two-year term and Lori Hebert a one-year term to the Cambridge school board.
On the Lamoille North board, Mark Stebbins was elected to a three-year term and Tommy O’Conner will serve out the remaining two years of a three-year term. Christy Liddy was elected to the two-year seat previously held by Bill Sander, Jan’s husband, for 30 years until his death last year.
Jan Sander introduced Liddy, former library director at the Varnum Memorial Library, and praised her as worthy of her late husband’s seat.
The elementary and wider district budgets were approved by Australian ballot.
