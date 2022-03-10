Just one day after Town Meeting Day, the selectboard set its agenda and established priorities for the coming year.
Chief among them: bring on a finance manager to tighten up the monetary ship.
Though the board’s proposed $4.9 million town budget passed, the margin of 349-245 was close enough that it prompted some reflection and a hope that a professional dedicated to financial efficiency could help to steer the town’s future spending.
“I will stand behind what we put out there. I’m not going to change that now, but I think I would have liked to have done things a little differently,” Cody Marsh said at the March 2 meeting. “I’m hoping the finance manager position can bring that. I’m not unhappy with how we ended up with the budget, but I think there’s room for some improvement.”
The budget called for a 39 percent increase in overall spending with large aspects covered by grants.
Marsh hopes a finance manager might help streamline and organize a currently narrow and somewhat haphazard process of juggling the tertiary organizations that rely on town funding with the central aspects of the budget.
“I think that with a finance manager we could get started earlier on the budget and understand it better,” selectboard member Larry Wycoff said. “We can parlay that information. Hopefully we’re back to floor meetings next year. I was concerned with all the keyboard warrior stuff that was going on with the budget, a lot of misinformation, not misinformation but misunderstanding, about it. We’ve never had that much opposition.”
And selectboard members already found someone who is an expert on the town and its finances to temporarily fill the position.
Mark Schilling, who passed the town clerkship to former assistant Dana “Donna” Warren just a day earlier, was appointed to the role of interim finance manager. The position will pay $40 an hour for 20 hours of work a week.
New board chair George Putnam, who has taken over from Courtney Leitz, outlined an agenda that includes financial and organizational improvements, including a better understanding of the numerous grants funding projects in town and through its commissions, potentially even exploring the idea of a grant manager.
Underscoring all this is a financial audit due later this year that will likely prompt in-depth analysis of the town’s coffers.
The planning commission’s enhanced energy plan will be considered this year as will the long-term management of the Peter Krusch Nature Preserve. Local businessman Bernie Kuntzelmann’s application to the Act 250 board for his Smugglers’ Notch RV Park, a project that has faced intense opposition from some residents, is on the board’s radar as well.
Putnam and new vice chair Jeff Coslett are also promoting an initiative to improve information technology security within municipal government. Tricia Hogan, a Cambridge resident and risk manager at Union Bank where Coslett is chief administrative officer, will present to the board on the matter at the March 15 meeting.
“I’m worried about massive cyberattacks against anybody in the United States as a result of what’s going on in the world,” Putnam said. “We need to do what we can to protect ourselves.”
The board must now also reckon with its new voter-approved position as a safe space for cannabis retailers, but with limited avenues to regulate these potential businesses.
Wycoff suggested exploring a local tax that would specifically generate revenue for the town. The only way the town could do that, though, would be to institute a local sales and use tax, according to cannabis control board chair James Pepper. Towns cannot single out cannabis retailers to tax them alone.
Without zoning laws, a cannabis control commission like the one recently established in Johnson would give the selectboard control over cannabis licenses as it now controls liquor licenses, which may be the only avenue to regulate these new businesses.
