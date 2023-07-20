Following catastrophic flooding that inundated homes and businesses in Jeffersonville and Cambridge village last week, residents are working through the damage and some businesses are opening their doors again.
The neighborhood along Route 15 in Cambridge village saw some of the most severe damage, while those who were already displaced at the Deer Run Motor Inn found themselves once again forced from their homes.
Businesses along Route 15 and the north end of Main Street in Jeffersonville were among some of the most visible casualties. The Cupboard Deli and The Farm Store both opened the day following the flood despite the water rising to their doorsteps, and the Bryan Memorial Gallery only closed for a day despite taking on water in the building’s basement.
Next door, the Varnum Memorial Library suffered more complicating damage. Flooding in the 85-year-old building’s basement destroyed the library’s new HVAC and heating system, which had just been replaced the week before the flood with American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed by the town of Cambridge, according to librarian Aurora Rivers. Still, the library, whose governing organization the Crescendo Club marks 125 years in existence this year, reopened to the public this Tuesday.
Cambridge Cannabis Company took on water and was enveloped in floodwater, but still made at least one sale last Tuesday to a committed smoker who traveled to the dispensary by kayak and was open for regular business the day after the flooding.
Red Leaf Gluten-Free Brewing was still out of commission Tuesday due to electrical issues, while owners of the Family Table, which only reopened last year after a two-year closure, are raising money to mitigate costs from the 6 feet of water that flooded their basement. They lost supplies, a computer system and electrical components, according to an online fundraiser.
The Cambridge Community Center sustained damage to its field house floors, though it sustained no damage to its exercise area, and remains closed.
“Due to buckles, bubbles and broken seams the fieldhouse will be closed until we can ensure a safe playing surface,” a statement from the center read.
Three Mountain Roofing was dealt a double blow after its offices in Jeffersonville flooded and employees housed in Cambridge village had to be evacuated by rescue teams from Buncombe County, North Carolina, early Tuesday morning as their home took on water. The workers have stayed on to keep roofing and business owners Lee and Alisa Anderson lent out their trailers to help haul away flood debris from people’s homes.
“I know that if I had all my belongings sitting out in front of my house, I would want them to be removed as quickly as possible and not just sitting there,” Alisa Anderson said.
In Cambridge village, detritus from flood ravaged homes was still being piled in the street before being moved into town-provided dumpsters by road workers on Monday. Town administrator Jonathan DeLaBreure helped coordinate the initial emergency response and is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address cleanup issues and collect information about assistance for individuals and help to coordinate a food distribution effort with United Way, which is managing a supply donation effort at Cambridge Elementary School.
Cambridge Village Market, which was acquired by the Frey family and their daughter Erica Hayes just weeks ago, suffered serious basement flooding that ruined food, freezers and electrical panels. The family responded by giving away perishable food at their Fairfax store and was able to open the Cambridge location by the end of last week with the help of volunteers and around-the-clock work from electricians.
Hayes said her family has made their store a donation center and even put one family up at a hotel for a few nights following the flooding.
“We really were against just asking for money because we’ve felt very uncomfortable doing that. So, in an exchange, what we’re asking is for people to donate money, and we donate products in return. If someone donates $100, we use that $100 to purchase stuff from our store, which helps us with sales,” Hayes said.
Many who lived in the village, both renters and homeowners, have been displaced, temporarily at best, with many homes requiring extensive gutting and repair to become habitable again. One resident, Jenna Huante, was desperate to remain in the area.
“I really need help getting an apartment,” she said. “I work full-time and take care of my dad, who has cancer, after work.”
Homeless again
Most of the 30 residents rescued from Mann’s Meadow, an affordable housing development for seniors in Jeffersonville, have returned after being put up for several nights at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, save for the residents of four units that suffered more extensive damage than the rest of the building.
The 13 residents housed at the Deer Run Motor Inn, who were able to live at the motel as part of the Vermont’s emergency hotel housing program, had to be taken to the building’s second floor as water surrounded the building and entered the basement, where it mixed with the motel’s supply of oil.
The residents, some of whom were disabled, were eventually rescued as floodwaters began to retreat and were also housed at Smugglers’ Notch for several nights before joining the handful of flood refugees staying at the American Red Cross’ shelter at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus.
Some of the residents are eager to return to the Deer Run, which resident Derrick Bessette said was the best of the 13 hotels he has lived in over the last year and a half.
Beverly McLean, 65, described herself as a farm girl who had recently become homeless, and once got her associate degree at the very university that now hosted the makeshift emergency shelter.
“We’re family at the Deer Run, we are a community,” McLean said. Her family’s generations-old glassware was left behind at the motel, which has become her home.
McLean is in for a wait. Remediation on the contaminated basement is underway and must be done before electricity can be restored. Lisa Wildes, caretaker of the motel, is currently staying overnight, watching over her guest’s belongings, as cleanup next door at the water-ravaged Robbie’s Wildlife Refuge bar has been underway.
As she waits, McLean has those who have been made homeless by the flood on her mind.
“There are a lot of people that have been displaced from the homes that they love. My heart goes out to every single one of them, because I know what it feels like. It’s a feeling that I do not wish on anyone,” she said.
