Flood cleanup: Cambridge

Road workers who have been busy removing debris piled it in front of flood-damaged homes in Cambridge village.

 Photo by Aaron Calvin

Following catastrophic flooding that inundated homes and businesses in Jeffersonville and Cambridge village last week, residents are working through the damage and some businesses are opening their doors again.

The neighborhood along Route 15 in Cambridge village saw some of the most severe damage, while those who were already displaced at the Deer Run Motor Inn found themselves once again forced from their homes.

Emergency supplies

Emergency supplies are available at Cambridge Elementary School in Jeffersonville.
Flood cleanup: Cambridge

The Cambridge Village Market’s bear has a positive message for the community.

