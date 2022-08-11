As the current owners of the Cambridge Community Center look for the town to take ownership of the public amenity, the selectboard expressed some initial skepticism about such a plan.
John Dunn, a doctor in the University of Vermont Health Network, spearheaded in 2014 the purchase and renovation of the facility that formerly housed the Windridge Tennis Camp, offering residents in Cambridge and Lamoille County a place to exercise and improve their overall health.
“For a long time, patients would tell me that they would like to exercise more, but they didn't have a good place to do it, especially in the wintertime, so that was one of the motivations,” Dunn said. “For 30 or more years, people in the Cambridge area have talked about wanting to develop a community center.”
Along with Ross Weiss, a professor at Northern Vermont University, the partners purchased the former tennis camp for $330,000 and say they have invested hundreds of thousands more over the years. The pair then partnered with non-profit Cambridge 360 to raise another $300,000 to restore the property and set up a slate of activities.
The community center currently offers a suite of workout equipment for a $10 one-time cost or a $35 monthly membership, exercise classes, a free weekly playgroup for young children, martial arts, pick-up basketball, youth soccer and an outdoor dog park. The building also functioned as a drop-off and pick-up location for students during the busing shortage last school year.
Now both Dunn and Weiss are approaching retirement and looking to recoup their initial investment. Outside of some early pandemic era disruption, the operation is largely self-sustaining, according to Dunn. If they find a buyer who will operate the space as a community center, Dunn and Weiss can sell and recoup their nearly $683,000 initial investment.
If the buyer doesn’t continue to use the facility as a community center, Dunn and Weiss must pay back the money Cambridge 360 raised so it can build a similar facility elsewhere.
Benefits of a municipally owned community center, proponents say, would allow consolidation and coordination of the youth sports programs, professionalize the town’s recreation offerings, save money on equipment and allow the town to offer summer camps for kids and programs for seniors.
With Cambridge Recreation Board member Nanci Lepsic, Dunn and Weiss presented their proposal to the selectboard July 19.
Several members of the board voiced concerns about the cost of the project, not just the initial purchase price but its ongoing expenses and a possible expansion of paid town employees.
Though he said he liked the concept, board member Larry Wyckoff came out against paid recreation staff or any expansion of town employees, citing a lack of a town manager-style governance structure as a major stumbling block.
Board member George Putnam said managing a community center was not a role for local government and also opposed any expansion of the town’s bureaucracy.
While board member Jeff Coslett agreed with Putnam and Wyckoff, he said at this point in the process he was simply skeptical of the viability of such a program.
Board chair Cody Marsh said the board needed more information before making any decision.
“I am skeptical of how it could work financially but I am always willing to hear what others have to say,” he told the News & Citizen. “There is certainly a lot more information that needs to be gathered before I would really say for sure I am 100 percent for or against this topic.”
Courtney Leitz, another board member, will work with the recreation board and the community center to lay out financials, collect more information and research grant opportunities that could make the project more viable for the town.
Leitz said she takes a longer view of the possible cultural and social benefits of the project.
“Philosophically and culturally, this is really valuable, and economically, down the road, it can be really valuable,” she said in an interview. “When young people are looking for a place to live, one of the things they’re looking for is recreation opportunities and programming for them and their young families, so I think if we want to continue to attract young families to our town, there are a lot of benefits to having something like a community center that provides that quality of living.”
While Wyckoff was skeptical the property would be used for anything other than the community center, Dunn pointed to one possible use if the town failed or declined to act: real estate development.
“If you put it on the commercial market, I think somebody would want to develop commercial businesses there, whatever they might be, or it could even be housing,” he said.
Dunn said he expected the selectboard to express skepticism, but left the meeting feeling optimistic that the answer wasn’t an outright “no.”
