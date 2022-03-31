In 2015, only eight households in Cambridge were heated with electric pumps.
The enhanced energy plan currently being drafted by the Cambridge Planning Commission has set a target goal of 261 households with electric heat pumps by 2050, a 14 percent jump.
The planning commission is seeking input on the draft plan, which would allow Cambridge to have some say in the future of energy infrastructure in the town, but some Cambridge Selectboard members have expressed reservations about the document.
Following the passage of Act 174, Vermont has encouraged towns to craft their own enhanced energy plans, a more detailed iteration of the energy section of a town plan, the guiding development document to meet the state’s energy standards.
Towns that voluntarily draft their own plans can have a say in where future energy projects are built by the Vermont Public Service Board, with the state giving “substantial deference” to an enhanced plan if the town has established it on its own.
Enhanced energy plans generally follow guidance of the state’s comprehensive energy plan, a combination of strategies and recommendations to reach the state’s goal of meeting 25 percent of energy needs from renewable sources by 2025, 45 percent by 2035 and 90 percent by 2050.
Along with mapping out preferred sites for renewable energy construction, the plan sets goals and guidelines for how energy infrastructure and energy sources should be developed in Cambridge, how the state’s projected energy goals fit with current energy sources and residents’ energy needs. It also advocates for surveying and tracking current energy use in the town.
The Cambridge enhanced energy plan is purely aspirational, an attempt to guide the development of solar, wind and other sources of renewable energy as Vermont pushes forward with its ambitious attempt to counteract the current trajectory of climate change and the attendant disasters experts predict will come with it if nothing is done to alter the current rate of carbon emissions.
To illustrate the plan’s necessity, planning commission chair April Edwards outlined two hypothetical scenarios. In one, a developer plans to build a huge solar array in Pleasant Valley. If the town has no enhanced plan, the developer will simply build the solar array wherever they like.
In the second scenario, the town has adopted such a plan, forcing the developer to follow the town’s recommendations before building the array.
The plan also provides a look at energy sources and energy use in Cambridge.
For example, 47 percent of current annual energy use in the town goes toward heating, 38 percent goes toward transportation and electricity accounts for 15 percent.
In the process of developing the energy plan, the planning commission has been assisted by the Lamoille County Planning Commission and sought input from both Cambridge and Jeffersonville villages, the Cambridge Conservation Commission and the Cambridge Selectboard.
While the villages and conservation commission generally made minor suggestions to the draft document, selectboard members George Putnam, the chair, and Larry Wyckoff expressed concerns at a March 15 meeting about the state’s energy strategy and the limitations of town government.
Putnam said he was “losing his enthusiasm” for the project, while Wyckoff called it a “pipe dream.”
In a later email to the planning commission, Putnam outlined his concerns about the town’s ability to manage the administrative work necessary for tracking and monitoring energy use in Cambridge, the inappropriateness for the town to attempt to influence the energy decisions of private residents, the unimportance of generating more energy locally and the unrealistic renewable energy goals set forth by the state.
“The carrot offered by the state (substantial deference vs. due consideration) is a small benefit compared to the large negative aspects noted above. In my assessment, the benefit is not worth the cost. I do not think that I could support any enhanced energy plan that meets the requirements of Act 174,” Putnam wrote.
Wyckoff, an electrical contractor and landlord, also opposes the energy plan based on his professional experience and belief that the state’s energy goals are unrealistic.
He pointed out that electrical heat becomes far less efficient and much more expensive at the subzero temperatures common in Vermont. He said he attempted to heat his own rentals with a heat pump before having propane heat installed when they failed to be cost effective.
Wyckoff also pointed out the problems with electric cars, which could likely require a massive upgrade of the town’s electrical structure. In order to meet the goals set forth by the state, Cambridge would have to go from the 20 to 39 electric vehicles counted in 2015 to 3,228 electric vehicles by 2050, an 89 percent increase.
Wyckoff owns a solar array, which provides tax credits, and after he pays it off in 20 years it will provide free electricity. He also believes that weatherization can immensely improve the energy efficiency of homes and buildings, but to him, it comes down to personal choice.
“I hesitate to think the government is the proper vehicle for helping people. I think it depends on the individual. You’ve got to want to make your property more efficient, use less fuel. But you can’t say by 2035, ‘We’re all done using fossil fuels,’” Wyckoff said.
Meghan Rodier, the regional planner who assisted the Cambridge Planning Commission in putting the plan together, understands this reaction.
“It’s not uncommon for people to see those numbers and be like, ‘Wow, those are ambitious,’” she said. “But they’re really just a projection.”
Rodier emphasized that these numbers illustrate only one route toward meeting the state’s renewable energy goals, that the route to 90 percent renewable energy at the state and local level is subject to change and the target numbers are a baseline.
While the idea of setting such lofty goals for the relatively rapid transformation of energy infrastructure at the municipal level may seem ambitious, some believe it is also becoming clearer that the problem of climate change demands it.
Last August, a report by the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change laid out a future of more extreme weather events, heat waves and droughts that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described as “a code red for humanity.”
Cambridge’s enhanced energy plan would be just one small, local step to address the catastrophe, according to selectboard member Courtney Leitz, who said she looked forward to supporting the plan.
“I think that it is important to remember that an enhanced energy plan is just that: a plan. It is not a regulatory document. It is a statement of a municipal commitment to being thoughtful and proactive in our town plan to consider local, renewable sources of energy. I know that when we think about climate change we tend to think on a global level and small-town changes seem unlikely to move that global needle, but more and more in my life I’m seeing how valuable it is to act locally,” she said.
The current draft of the plan is on the Cambridge town website. The public can submit input and comment on the plan at the planning commission meeting on Monday, April 18, 7 p.m., at the Cambridge town offices, in person or remotely.
