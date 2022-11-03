The Cambridge Selectboard pledged at an October meeting to put an article or multiple articles on the ballot for 2023 March Town Meeting to acquire the Cambridge Community Center, leaving it voters to decide.

That approval would be conditional, and the town would only purchase the center if the Cambridge Recreation Board came up with adequate funding.

The community center was purchased by a group led by John Dunn, a doctor with the University of Vermont Health Network, in 2014 to provide an affordable and accessible center for physical activity and recreation in the northwestern region of Lamoille County.

The complex’s central building contains a cavernous gym along with a smaller room filled with workout machines and equipment. Exercise classes, a free weekly playgroup for young children, martial arts, pick-up basketball, youth soccer, tai chi and an outdoor dog park are just some of the facility’s offerings.

The community center grounds, which was originally built for the Windridge Tennis Camp, contains neglected dormitories which the recreation board hopes to repurpose.

In August, Dunn and business partner John Weiss said with retirement looming, they would like the town to take over the center.

Town officials heard a more in-depth proposal Oct. 18 as Nanci Lepsic of the recreation board urged the town officially put the question to voters, which would allow the board to explore grants to defray or even cover the cost of acquiring the center.

“The selectboard was willing to put in an article for town meeting, so that it can become a town discussion. They agreed to do that, with a caveat that several of them wouldn’t support it, but they specifically stated that they felt that the community at large needed to hear the proposal and be involved in a discussion,” Lepsic said.

Selectboard members George Putnam and Larry Wyckoff have publicly opposed municipal ownership of the center, citing concerns about cost and the long-term growth of the town budget.

Both Putnam and Wyckoff say they aren’t running for reelection, though Wyckoff said he’ll run again if a suitable replacement doesn’t step up.

Cody Marsh, board chair, and vice chair Jeff Coslett also both expressed concerns about the plan. Marsh fears taking on such a project will force the town into a town manager style of governance and require hiring more town employees. He said the board needs more information about the condition of the center’s buildings and suggested bringing in an outside consultant to explore the scope of the costs.

Coslett, a retired bank executive, focused on the numbers side of things, such as the cost of maintaining the facility over time and the effect different funding mechanisms might have on the town’s tax rate, questions with no easy answers at this early stage of the process.

While Putnam and Wyckoff said residents have urged them to oppose the project, board member Courtney Leitz said she’s heard from young families excited about the prospect of ensuring the community center’s sustainability.

Leitz, the board’s most enthusiastic supporter of the project, noted at the October meeting that the center potentially addresses needs consistently brought up by some residents, such as programming for seniors and child care.

Making it work

Lepsic provided the selectboard with quotes for the cost of borrowing from the Vermont Bond Bank to partially fund the acquisition, but ideally the recreation board hopes to defray most if not all of the cost through grants, some of which would require a certain level of fund matching from the town.

The board has also asked the town committee studying how to spend Cambridge’s American Rescue Plan Act money for an allocation, though the selectboard is the final arbiter on how those funds get spent.

A community development block grant could provide up to $500,000 with a required 10 percent match from the town, which could be covered by rescue plan funds, according to the recreation board.

After hearing concerns about having to change the town’s administrative structure or to create a recreation department to manage the center, the recreation board offered the alternative of forming a nonprofit board to oversee its governance, including a full-time coordinator who would report to the board and oversee other personnel.

Cambridge 360, which has retained its nonprofit status but has become inactive, volunteered to help with such governance.

Along with the current array of recreational offerings, the board is looking into having summer-break and after-school programs, and drop-in child care for parents.

Nanci Lepsic “Just having it to be able to run programs out of it, to have a space and a place for us to build recreational opportunities for some of the demographics in our town that don’t really have access to them.” — Nanci Lepsic, recreation board member

“Just having it to be able to run programs out of it, to have a space and a place for us to build recreational opportunities for some of the demographics in our town that don’t really have access to them. We were specifically looking at seniors and teenagers,” Lepsic said.

Putting the purchase of the community center up for a vote, Lepsic said, will allow the recreation board to find more answers around some of the project’s unknowns.

“Their willingness to do the (town meeting) article provides us access to people within the state infrastructure, who can help us to put together those proposals,” she said.