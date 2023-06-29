Despite the intermittent, occasionally torrential rain, a handful of car enthusiasts assembled on the field behind Cambridge Elementary School Saturday to show off their rides and restorations.

Many of the cars were antiques, one nearly 100 years old while another was built in 1991, which, being over 25 years ago, technically qualified the vehicle.

Jason Warren

Jason Warren organized his first car show, which was hosted by the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts and held at the field behind Cambridge Elementary School.

