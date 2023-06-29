Despite the intermittent, occasionally torrential rain, a handful of car enthusiasts assembled on the field behind Cambridge Elementary School Saturday to show off their rides and restorations.
Many of the cars were antiques, one nearly 100 years old while another was built in 1991, which, being over 25 years ago, technically qualified the vehicle.
“Silver Annie,” a 1929 Model 58 Buick, sat on the field like a time traveler, complete with a plastic window tray demonstrating its once novel ability to accommodate roadside dining. A cherry red pre-war Dodge pickup and a 1955 Buick Special Riviera, brought back from the grave, were just some of the remarkable automobiles on hand.
The event was hosted by the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts and organized by member Jason Warren, who was himself a graduate of the elementary school and an avid restorer of antique vehicles, following in the footsteps of his father, Brian.
“He brought me onto the car scene very early on. My first car was a 1988 Buick Reatta, and we had five of them at one time,” Warren said. “I was also really interested in the older style antique cars. For the most part, I’ve always just always loved working on cars, riding them, driving them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.