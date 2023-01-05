The Cambridge Selectboard gave the green light to six projects seeking a slice of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act money, disbursing $160,745 of the total $688,845 in funding recommended by a special committee in charge of vetting applications.
The money will address various needs for both municipal and private entities in the town, while some of the big-ticket items that have already been approved by the ARPA committee await final approval or last-minute obstruction in January.
The ARPA committee — Rachael Mascolino, Sally May, Justin Marsh, Karen Denniston and Matt Niklaus — has met periodically since March 2022 to consider applications for the one-time federal money.
The biggest funding allocation formally approved at the selectboard’s Dec. 20 meeting was a $76,030 request from the Cambridge Fire Company, which will go toward the procurement of new air tanks and thermal cameras.
The second big recipient in this first tranche was Cambridge Elementary School for electric vehicle charging stations ($22,000) and a new playground structure ($8,000).
While board member Larry Wyckoff threatened to vote against the charging stations if vehicles were allowed to charge for free, he withheld his objection after May explained the charging stations were primarily for staff.
A request for $27,000 to cover staff and rental expenses incurred by the restaurant My Favorite Things on Main Street in Jeffersonville was also approved.
The eatery transitioned in early 2022 from a food truck operation into the space upstairs at the 158 Main restaurant once occupied by the Jeffersonville Pizza Department.
The restaurant has also occasionally solicited funds from the public for ongoing operations of its business in the past year.
“With gratitude, these funds will allow (My Favorite Things On Main) to weather any obstacles that come with being a new operation in these uncertain economic times,” owner and chef Lee Ann Macreary said. “Crucially, it will allow us to retain our core staff and pay livable wages as well as continue to expand our business into different branches, thereby increasing our capacity to hire more staff at a sustainable rate.”
The Varnum Memorial Library will receive $14,715 for an update to HVAC and internet infrastructure.
The Lamoille Housing Partnership will receive $13,000 for an air conditioning upgrade at its Mann’s Meadow apartments in Jeffersonville.
Later this month, the selectboard will consider requests for funding to help purchase the Cambridge Community Center and funds for a linear park, a walkway for the Cambridge Community Food Shelf and money to help the beleaguered Cambridge Health Center with recruitment and retention efforts.
More money for Mann’s Meadow internet and solar panel infrastructure, along with money for internet infrastructure upgrades on Pine Tree Lane and Cady Hill Road — funds requested by residents on those roads that would ultimately be given to internet providers Mansfield Community Fiber and Stowe Cable — also await selectboard approval.
The only project the ARPA committee flat-out refused was a request for $90,000 to fund the purchase of a 12-person electric van requested by the Cambridge Recreation Committee after the committee identified “alternative options to achieve the desired outcome of increased access to transportation for community members in need.”
Any unspent money from the fund will be returned to the town.
Ballot showdown
The ARPA committee has already approved $200,000 for the group advocating for the town to purchase and manage the Cambridge Community Center.
Advocates on the town’s recreation board said they hope to fund most of the community center purchase with grant money and avoid taking out a loan from the Vermont Bond Bank if possible.
Wyckoff, one of the selectboard’s most fiscally conservative members, again voiced his opposition to the purchase and for using any of the town’s federal funds for the project.
The purchase of the center will be on the ballot at March Town Meeting Day, which is set to resume in-person in Cambridge for the first time since 2020, but the project still only counts Courtney Leitz as its lone champion on the board.
In earlier discussions, George Putnam has opposed the measure, while Jeff Coslett and board chair Cody Marsh have expressed their own reservations.
Putnam has long planned to step down from the board in March and Wyckoff has said he very likely will too, regardless of where the town lands on the community center issue.
To complicate matters, another monumental expenditure may face Cambridge voters come March. A large-scale renovation of the town offices — the first floor of which the town rents to the U.S. Postal Service — has been a matter of discussion with the board for months and as of last Friday, it finally has a price tag — $3 million — which would be paid through a multi-year bond.
The selectboard may include a special advisory vote on the town meeting day ballot that, if approved, would then require a special town meeting for approval of the final bond amount.
Wyckoff has advocated for the office renovations, but Leitz said at the December meeting that the town hall project shouldn’t go up for a vote this year.
