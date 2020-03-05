The flag presentation that opened the Cambridge town meeting was the first in which a girl was part of the Boy Scout honor guard.
That presentation was also the first time in years Roger Allen was not on hand to make sure things went smoothly. Tom Lepsic stepped in to coordinate after Allen fell and needed to make a trip to the emergency room.
Jerome Cole was elected moderator for the 40th year running. To commemorate the occasion, he received a plaque and a T-shirt that read: “Keep Calm; The Moderator Is Here.”
• The select board table on stage at Cambridge Elementary School stretched to include the two new members elected at the 2019 meeting, Courtney Leitz and Cody Marsh. Board chair George Putnam reported that the five-member board is working well and has acquired new skills and energies thanks to Leitz and Marsh.
Librarian Christy Liddy challenged both incumbents running for re-election to the select board, but lost; George Putnam won 136-27 and Marsh won 135-33.
Dale Coppen was elected agent to convey real estate and agent to prosecute and defend suits, succeeding Terry McCuin, who moved out of town.
• The Cemetery Commission received more focus than in past years, in part because the town is taking over the Jeffersonville Cemetery, which has been run by volunteers, most of them aging. In addition to electing Angela Pratt as cemetery commissioner for three years, voters approved two additional cemetery commissioners and then elected Kate McCuin-Clark to a four-year term and Sally Reynolds to a five-year term.
• The Jeffersonville Cemetery was one of two entities seeking to become part of town government; the other is Cambridge Rescue. A consultant’s report is expected this spring, and Putnam said the public will be consulted before any final decision is made.
• Discussion of the $3,710,069 town budget proposal focused mainly on Varnum Memorial Library, which is owned and operated by the Crescendo Club Library Association but receives a majority of its funding from town government. Both select board member Larry Wyckoff and library trustee Clarissa French mentioned past deficit spending.
After extensive discussion, a move to increase the library’s budget line from $60,000 to $89,000 was defeated on a voice vote, after which the town budget was adopted as presented. About $2.5 million of the budget will be raised from property taxes.
• Support for the Cambridge Elementary School budget was also strong. In all-day ballot voting voters approved the $5.5 million budget, 662-293. The 955 voters who cast ballots on the elementary school budget are nearly 29 percent of all registered voters in Cambridge.
Cambridge also votes on the Lamoille Union middle and high school budget. (For more information on that vote, see related story.)
• The other lengthy item of business focused on the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve, to be used for recreation and conservation. Krusch’s widow, Sally Laughlin, described how Krusch had purchased what was then worn-out farmland in 1958 and managed it to create sustainable forestry, as well as growing a garden. Voters approved spending $20,000 from the conservation reserve fund to establish the preserve, a bit more than 10 percent of the total cost. They also conveyed a conservation easement to the Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and replenishment of the conservation reserve fund.
• On town infrastructure, voters approved a highway project reserve fund, transferred to it the funds from the previous bridge capital fund, and added a $25,000 appropriation.
They also approved purchase of a new fire truck for $400,000 or less, sticking with the Cambridge Fire Department’s planned schedule, which replaces one of its four trucks every five years. Funding will come in part from the emergency response vehicle fund, from the sale of the old fire truck, and from a three-year loan.
Fire Chief Alan Cary said the truck will not be built for a year, such is the demand. He said the department has had more than 50 calls already this year, most of them municipal. In response to a question, Cary said Smugglers’ Notch Resort’s security has improved its response rate and it is rare for the fire department to receive a call from the resort.
• With the bulk of town business finished by the 11:30 lunch break, numbers shrunk for the remainder of the town meeting and for the school district meeting that followed.
The school district meeting was quiet, with Jan Sander and Heather Hobart re-elected to the Cambridge Elementary board and Bill Sander and Mark Stebbins re-elected to the Lamoille North school board.
Voters also approved establishing a legally required reserve fund for future unanticipated costs associated with health reimbursements/health savings account use and funded that account with the surplus of just over $15,000 from the 2019 school budget.
After Heather Hobart acknowledged the fine school staff and Jan Sander gave a particular shout-out to Technology Coordinator Jeremy LeClair, who coordinated and oversaw the livestreaming and recording of the town meeting, the school district meeting adjourned at 2:15.